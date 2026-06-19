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'Punters will steam into him' - 10-1 to 7-2 and more money expected as William Haggas orchestrates another big Wokingham gamble
Binhareer has been all the rage ante-post for Saturday's big Royal Ascot handicap
There is an old adage in racing which says you need to have 10lb in hand to win a major handicap like the Wokingham.
Twelve months ago, the William Haggas-trained More Thunder, who had been backed off the boards to 3-1 favourite, was widely acknowledged to fit snugly into that category off a mark of 98, but he got beaten.
After a torturous final furlong for punters when More Thunder came from the clouds to almost snatch victory from what had appeared certain defeat, he went down by an agonising head. Some have yet to recover.
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Published on inThe Big Story
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- 'A superstar filly in great form' - Karl Burke full of confidence as bookies brace for a big gamble on Tony Bloom's rising star
- 'It sounded peculiar, didn't it?' - Aidan O'Brien counters John Gosden comments as racing's spikiest rivalry tees up a Gold Cup for the ages
- 'John Gosden is a much better trainer than me' - inside the Daryz and Ombudsman camps as Ascot gears up for a right royal rumble
- The £27m spending spree that's all geared around one week - and racing's great disruptors hope to start it in style on Saturday
- Derby Day has become Aidan O'Brien Day - here's what the master trainer makes of his awesome Epsom team
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets
- SBK Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets for Friday's races
- Betfred Royal Ascot Friday betting offer: £50 in free bets for new customers
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot Friday