'Punters will steam into him' - 10-1 to 7-2 and more money expected as William Haggas orchestrates another big Wokingham gamble

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There is an old adage in racing which says you need to have 10lb in hand to win a major handicap like the Wokingham.

Twelve months ago, the William Haggas -trained More Thunder, who had been backed off the boards to 3-1 favourite, was widely acknowledged to fit snugly into that category off a mark of 98, but he got beaten.

After a torturous final furlong for punters when More Thunder came from the clouds to almost snatch victory from what had appeared certain defeat, he went down by an agonising head. Some have yet to recover.