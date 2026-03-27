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'Punters might not always like it, but trainers do' - Jamie Spencer set to test the nerves again on 'Group horse in a handicap' La Botte
Jamie Spencer, a ‘love or loathe him figure’ among punters but widely renowned as the master of big-field, straight-track handicaps, has an opportunity to showcase his skills on day one of the Flat turf season aboard La Botte, ante-post favourite for the £150,000 William Hill Lincoln.
The seven-time Classic-winning rider looks the perfect fit for Harry Eustace’s four-year-old, a confirmed hold-up performer who will be having only the sixth run of his career and is almost certainly open to further improvement off a mark of 104.
A neck runner-up to Arabian Story in the Britannia Stakes last June, the four-year-old son of Too Darn Hot made an eye-catching reappearance in the Lincoln Trial Handicap at Wolverhampton this month when a fast-finishing fourth to The Lost King.
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Published on inThe Big Story
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