Opportunity knocks for Kalif Du Berlais as patient Paul Nicholls plots route back to the top at Kempton

Amid the weather woes and a barrage of lost meetings, Paul Nicholls has been playing the patient game with one of his yard's brightest talents and it looks as though he has finally found a race in which Kalif Du Berlais can get his campaign back on track at Kempton.

The six-year-old earned a shining reputation at the end of last season when running away with the Grade 1 Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree, and with Caldwell Potter out for the season, Nicholls may have been relying on Kalif Du Berlais to fly the Ditcheat flag.

However, those plans took an early knock when the six-year-old finished a distant fourth on his return in the Haldon Gold Cup in November.