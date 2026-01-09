- More
Opportunity knocks for Kalif Du Berlais as patient Paul Nicholls plots route back to the top at Kempton
Catherine Macrae on a potential star back on parade - as long as the weather holds
Amid the weather woes and a barrage of lost meetings, Paul Nicholls has been playing the patient game with one of his yard's brightest talents and it looks as though he has finally found a race in which Kalif Du Berlais can get his campaign back on track at Kempton.
The six-year-old earned a shining reputation at the end of last season when running away with the Grade 1 Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree, and with Caldwell Potter out for the season, Nicholls may have been relying on Kalif Du Berlais to fly the Ditcheat flag.
However, those plans took an early knock when the six-year-old finished a distant fourth on his return in the Haldon Gold Cup in November.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Story
Last updated
- It's Crambo before Crimbo! Fergal O'Brien's flagbearer bids to join Long Walk legends and he's 'doing all the right things' again
- 'We're full of hope' says Dan Skelton - but title rival Willie Mullins means business in an epic Tingle Creek tussle
- Can Impose Toi make the leap from handicapper to Stayers' Hurdle contender? Nicky Henderson is keen to find out
- 'The exciting thing is we don't know how good he will be' - confidence high in both camps as Britain's top two Gold Cup hopes clash
- Three Paddy Power Gold Cups in a row? Write Paul Nicholls off at your peril
- 2026 FA Cup third round betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: 50-1 for Arsenal to win or draw with Sky Bet
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: Get 40-1 odds for Saka to have shot on target with Coral
- It's Crambo before Crimbo! Fergal O'Brien's flagbearer bids to join Long Walk legends and he's 'doing all the right things' again
- 'We're full of hope' says Dan Skelton - but title rival Willie Mullins means business in an epic Tingle Creek tussle
- Can Impose Toi make the leap from handicapper to Stayers' Hurdle contender? Nicky Henderson is keen to find out
- 'The exciting thing is we don't know how good he will be' - confidence high in both camps as Britain's top two Gold Cup hopes clash
- Three Paddy Power Gold Cups in a row? Write Paul Nicholls off at your peril
- 2026 FA Cup third round betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: 50-1 for Arsenal to win or draw with Sky Bet
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: Get 40-1 odds for Saka to have shot on target with Coral