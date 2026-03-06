Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen chase Imperial Cup 'fairytale' - and could their elusive Cheltenham Festival moment follow?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

As trainers, jockeys and owners prepare for the most important week of the year, some might find comfort in subscribing to the theory that life is a journey, not a destination.

Cheltenham is the destination everyone has been desperate to get to for months, but, when the promised land is reached, only a few have their desires fulfilled.

For Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen , the journey to the destination has been particularly enjoyable thanks to Go Dante 's victories in the last two Imperial Cups at Sandown – the final stop before Cheltenham.