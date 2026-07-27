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The Big Story
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Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything

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The opening day of Glorious Goodwood revolves around two rivalries, one nascent between two exemplary stayers, the other established between two of the sport's big names.

With an abundance of equine talent at their fingertips, Aidan O'Brien and John Gosden have spent years battling it out in the world's most valuable races, the balance of power shifting back and forth. In this high-stakes environment, their competition has occasionally spilt over into a war of words which, although polite, has added a layer of intrigue.

The latest chapter of their rivalry will be written in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35), a race each yard has won five times. Their two champions, Trawlerman and Scandinavia, served up a pulse-raising finish in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and all of those fortunate enough to have secured a spot on the Downs on Tuesday will hope for more of the same.

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