'John Gosden is a much better trainer than me' - inside the Daryz and Ombudsman camps as Ascot gears up for a right royal rumble

In this week of outrageously good racing, the Prince of Wales's Stakes is the most eagerly awaited of all Royal Ascot's exquisite offerings. Ombudsman versus Daryz has the makings of being a spectacular head-to-head or perhaps a tete-a-tete, depending on which of the two stars you expect to enter the winner's circle.

Last year it was Ombudsman. For much of the home straight he had nowhere to go, but when daylight was found he surged clear under William Buick. Since then he has added the Juddmonte International and Dubai Turf to his top-flight haul, while his most recent outing yielded an excellent victory in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

Up against him is Daryz. When seeing off Minnie Hauk in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe he was a 16-1 shot. If that was the day a star was born, the star has soared dropped in trip this season, notching two thrilling Longchamp triumphs in the hands of Mickael Barzalona.