It's time for round five of Gaelic Warrior v Fact To File - and one Mullins is in no doubt about the outcome

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The storied rivalry between Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File takes centre stage on Wednesday, with the season's best chaser set to be crowned in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

Alongside their abundant talent, the two stars have another thing in common in that their paths to the summit have not been entirely straightforward.

With Gaelic Warrior, his sanity has been questioned a few times in the last few years, and when the big two met on the first of three occasions at Leopardstown in February 2024, the Rich Ricci-owned star jumped right and was far too keen in a match race in which he unseated at the last fence.