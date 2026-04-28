- More
It's time for round five of Gaelic Warrior v Fact To File - and one Mullins is in no doubt about the outcome
The storied rivalry between Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File takes centre stage on Wednesday, with the season's best chaser set to be crowned in the Punchestown Gold Cup.
Alongside their abundant talent, the two stars have another thing in common in that their paths to the summit have not been entirely straightforward.
With Gaelic Warrior, his sanity has been questioned a few times in the last few years, and when the big two met on the first of three occasions at Leopardstown in February 2024, the Rich Ricci-owned star jumped right and was far too keen in a match race in which he unseated at the last fence.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Story
Last updated
- 'It’s hard to beat Willie anywhere, but it’s even harder at Punchestown' - title leader Elliott aware of looming Mullins threat
- ‘You can’t fake quality’ - why punters need to take note as Dan Skelton's Saturday squad gives a snapshot of a special season
- Field Of Gold is back - but there's no hiding place as Thady Gosden warns of a 'highly elite field'
- Punters reckon Joseph O'Brien can turn water into wine - but pulling off a big Scottish National gamble will test even him
- Training titans go head-to-head as Dan Skelton bids to pull off a Grand National gamble and prevent more Mullins domination
- 'It’s hard to beat Willie anywhere, but it’s even harder at Punchestown' - title leader Elliott aware of looming Mullins threat
- ‘You can’t fake quality’ - why punters need to take note as Dan Skelton's Saturday squad gives a snapshot of a special season
- Field Of Gold is back - but there's no hiding place as Thady Gosden warns of a 'highly elite field'
- Punters reckon Joseph O'Brien can turn water into wine - but pulling off a big Scottish National gamble will test even him
- Training titans go head-to-head as Dan Skelton bids to pull off a Grand National gamble and prevent more Mullins domination