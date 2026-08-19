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The Big Story
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Is Kalpana the real deal? King George heroine bids to follow up Ascot win but team warn 'it's definitely not a given'

Minnie Hauk and Johanna Walsh provide stern opposition in the Yorkshire Oaks

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There will be echoes of Enable when Kalpana lines up in the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks. Depending on how she performs on the Knavesmire, she might even move closer to attaining the legendary status enjoyed by Juddmonte's grande dame.

A day on from stablemate Item's thrilling win in the Juddmonte International, Kalpana is bidding to emulate what Enable achieved seven years ago when following up her King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes triumph in the Yorkshire Oaks. The dual Arc winner had done the same during her Classic campaign but by 2019 she was a five-year-old, as Kalpana is now. Yet whereas Enable was by then already recognised as one of the global elite, Kalpana's claims to such lofty billing rest on only one run. This is her chance to prove she genuinely is the real deal.

What cannot be disputed is her consistency. Put to one side her seventh from a horrible draw in last year's Arc and the Andrew Balding-trained mare has never finished worse than third. Prior to her most recent success, there had been back-to-back Group 1 wins in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and a second to Calandagan in the King George. Twelve months on from that excellent effort, roles were reversed at Ascot, where the 2025 world champion arguably looked a little flat. Kalpana looked more than a little magnificent.

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