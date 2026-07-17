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Is Earth Shot another Sea Of Class for William Haggas? She might need to be to beat the O'Brien battalion in their own back yard
Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings sets the scene for what promises to be a compelling Classic at the Curragh
When you come into the Curragh cauldron to take on Ireland's latest lethal dynasty in their own back garden, you need class, maybe even Sea Of Class.
That is what William Haggas brought over with him the last time he tried to win the Juddmonte Irish Oaks and even she, a subsequent Arc runner-up and one of the top fillies this century with a rating of 122, only beat the Ballydoyle battalion by a neck. It was a snug neck under an ultra-cool James Doyle, but a neck nonetheless.
On that occasion Haggas had three of Aidan O'Brien's and one of Joseph's to take care of with Forever Together giving the trainer a mighty fright, but eight years later he has five from father and three from son to worry about. You don't get anything handed to you easily at the Curragh these days, William.
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Published on inThe Big Story
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