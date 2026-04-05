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'I'm not surprised The Jukebox Kid is fancied' says Ben Pauling as the horse stumping Irish handicapper bids to crash Mullins-Elliott title battle
David Jennings sets the stage for the 2026 Irish Grand National
Put another dime in the jukebox, baby. The music never seems to stop for Ben Pauling and the next tune could be the sweetest yet as the trainer goes in search of landing Ireland's richest jumps race with an unexposed novice who everybody in Ireland seems to think is chucked in.
Stablemate The Jukebox Man couldn't get the job done in the Gold Cup, a wind issue preventing him from doing himself justice, but if you were to believe everything you heard over here in the last fortnight, The Jukebox Kid will.
The chatter commenced at the launch for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National a fortnight ago. Shay Quinn, the senior jumps handicapper, got the ball rolling by saying The Jukebox Kid was his trickiest puzzle to solve of the 84 entries and pointed out a rarity.
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Published on inThe Big Story
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