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How about we get the pronunciation right first, then we can move on to his prospects. The G is not silent, but it is very subtle, almost like a soft 'gch' sound, leading straight into the 's'. The 'aa' sounds like 'ah'. So, spelled out phonetically, it is 'guh-shtahd'. Got it? Good.

Now, more importantly, will Gstaad win the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas because it appears to be a penalty kick, the goals look absolutely massive with no Bow Echo around and Andre Onana is back between the sticks with his gloves on. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, for starters, Gstaad seems to be gradually getting a reputation for being a bit of a bridesmaid. A so-close but yet so-far kind of character. Do we just forget about California, so? Is that like getting married in Vegas? It doesn't really count or something? He is a Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner and, by the way, he won the Coventry Stakes by a mile and trumped True Love when he won his maiden at Navan, so where on earth has this bridesmaid nonsense come from?