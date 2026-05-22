Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 DownpatrickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 DownpatrickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Big Storytomorrow
15:40 Curragh
premium

'I'd find better 4-9 shots every week of the season' - what do pro punters make of Irish 2,000 Guineas good thing Gstaad?

Our deputy Ireland editor on the red-hot favourite for Ireland's first Classic of 2026

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

How about we get the pronunciation right first, then we can move on to his prospects. The G is not silent, but it is very subtle, almost like a soft 'gch' sound, leading straight into the 's'. The 'aa' sounds like 'ah'. So, spelled out phonetically, it is 'guh-shtahd'. Got it? Good. 

Now, more importantly, will Gstaad win the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas because it appears to be a penalty kick, the goals look absolutely massive with no Bow Echo around and Andre Onana is back between the sticks with his gloves on. What could possibly go wrong? 

Well, for starters, Gstaad seems to be gradually getting a reputation for being a bit of a bridesmaid. A so-close but yet so-far kind of character. Do we just forget about California, so? Is that like getting married in Vegas? It doesn't really count or something? He is a Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner and, by the way, he won the Coventry Stakes by a mile and trumped True Love when he won his maiden at Navan, so where on earth has this bridesmaid nonsense come from? 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inThe Big Story

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inThe Big Story
more inThe Big Story