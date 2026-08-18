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'He's got the attitude to match his ability and we think he's very, very good' - it's the race of the year as Ombudsman takes on Constitution River
Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings sets the scene for a glorious showdown on day one at York
Even in our annoyingly hyperbolic bubble of building up a claimer at Catterick to be the best thing since a loaf of bread was sliced, you can't disguise the fact that this is actually big. No, much bigger than that. It is absolutely huge.
It is a season-defining moment and a career-defining moment in the case of the two superstars expected to slug it out in a slugfest for the ages. We are getting the duel we've been drooling about, the ultimate clash of the generations, the race of the year.
It is here. It is actually happening. It is Ombudsman versus Constitution River. Are you ready for it? You better be because showdowns like this don't come along too often so you need to soak up every last stride of what promises to be a pulsating humdinger from start to finish.
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Published on inThe Big Story
Last updated
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