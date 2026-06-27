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'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory
Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings sets the scene for a fascinating Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby
The 2026 Derby has officially succumbed to the Mandela Effect. For those of you unaware of the phenomenon, it is where a large group of people collectively share a false memory of an event. It is named after the legendary South African leader who was incorrectly remembered for dying in prison in the 1980s, but actually lived until 2013.
Anyway, the phenomenon has struck again, this time hitting Irish Flat racing's most famous race. Punters obviously believe Benvenuto Cellini won the Epsom Classic because how else can you possibly explain quotes of 6-4 for the Dubai Duty Free-sponsored Irish equivalent at the Curragh?
Psychologists blame the human brain for the Mandela Effect, stating how memory isn’t a flawless recording because our brains piece together fragments of past experiences, expectations, and cultural conditioning.
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Published on inThe Big Story
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