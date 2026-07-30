Four favourites and a talented Golden Mile team - is Friday the day Wathnan launch a monster raid on Glorious Goodwood?

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After the relief of getting some all-important winners on the board, Wathnan Racing are preparing for arguably their most ambitious raid of the week with several fancied contenders set to line up on the penultimate day of Glorious Goodwood.

This meeting is second only to Royal Ascot in terms of prestige for the racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and those behind one of racing's newest superpowers will be eager to add to their seven winners since 2023.

After sending out one winner last season and following a luckless opening day, the pressure was lifted in the space of 40 minutes on Wednesday when Wild Blossom made the breakthrough before Flora Of Bermuda won the next race on the card.