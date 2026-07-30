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Four favourites and a talented Golden Mile team - is Friday the day Wathnan launch a monster raid on Glorious Goodwood?
After the relief of getting some all-important winners on the board, Wathnan Racing are preparing for arguably their most ambitious raid of the week with several fancied contenders set to line up on the penultimate day of Glorious Goodwood.
This meeting is second only to Royal Ascot in terms of prestige for the racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and those behind one of racing's newest superpowers will be eager to add to their seven winners since 2023.
After sending out one winner last season and following a luckless opening day, the pressure was lifted in the space of 40 minutes on Wednesday when Wild Blossom made the breakthrough before Flora Of Bermuda won the next race on the card.
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Published on inThe Big Story
Last updated
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- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
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- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
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- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- She should turn up, dial it in and sparkle again - but Nassau Stakes test is the sternest yet for unbeaten Diamond Necklace
- Unbeaten Bow Echo faces toughest test yet and there's a historic hat-trick last achieved by Frankel on the line
- Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
- 'We've targeted a team at Galway' says Joseph O'Brien - but which 12-1 shot does he think could run huge on the opening night?
- World's best horse Calandagan faces his greatest test in a King George for the ages - and top punters are divided
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer