Field Of Gold is back - but there's no hiding place as Thady Gosden warns of a 'highly elite field'

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When you're as instantly recognisable and abundantly talented as Field Of Gold , there is no hiding place.

The unmistakable grey courts attention wherever he goes and after earning comparisons to Frankel with some electrifying performances last season, the pressure is on to scale those heights again, starting in Friday's bet365 Mile at Sandown.

John and Thady Gosden might have envisaged a relatively gentle reintroduction in the Group 2 on the road to bigger targets ahead. Not a bit of it.