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FeatureThe Big Story
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Field Of Gold is back - but there's no hiding place as Thady Gosden warns of a 'highly elite field'
When you're as instantly recognisable and abundantly talented as Field Of Gold, there is no hiding place.
The unmistakable grey courts attention wherever he goes and after earning comparisons to Frankel with some electrifying performances last season, the pressure is on to scale those heights again, starting in Friday's bet365 Mile at Sandown.
John and Thady Gosden might have envisaged a relatively gentle reintroduction in the Group 2 on the road to bigger targets ahead. Not a bit of it.
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more inThe Big Story
- Punters reckon Joseph O'Brien can turn water into wine - but pulling off a big Scottish National gamble will test even him
- Training titans go head-to-head as Dan Skelton bids to pull off a Grand National gamble and prevent more Mullins domination
- 'Harry is looking to the future and that's what I've got to do as well' - Paul Nicholls insists there is no drama in Aintree riding arrangements
- 'I'm already thinking about how we can be better' - relentless Dan Skelton has another important landmark in his sights
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