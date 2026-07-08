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'Do we really have them this year?' - Charlie Appleby back in his happy place but still searching for lift-off after worst career run
Charlie Appleby: stable form at a low ebb but this meeting has been fruitfulCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Charlie Appleby has been very quiet by his own lofty standards, but could the July festival provide the lift-off for a strong second half of the season?
Seven winners in Britain in May and six last month represent historic lows ever since Appleby sent out his first runners in July 2013.
But the July course has been very much Appleby’s playground, to the extent punters could have profited from blindly backing his runners at Newmarket's three-day summer festival since the launch of his training career.
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