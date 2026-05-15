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The Big Storytomorrow
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Derby flop to star miler? Gosdens' powers of reinvention put to the test with fascinating Lockinge favourite
Dual Group 3 winner Damysus steps up in grade for Newbury showpiece after showing more speed in his work
Damysus: steps up in class and down in trip in Newbury's Group 1 Boyle Sports Lockinge StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
In this week last year Damysus announced himself as a lively outsider for Derby honours when finishing second to Pride Of Arras in York’s Group 2 Dante Stakes.
Fast forward 12 months and the flashy chestnut with four white socks is likely to start favourite for the Group 1 Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes over Newbury’s straight mile.
Few would have predicted such a spectacular change in his career path after he finished stone-last of 18 to Lambourn in the Derby, but connections have always had plenty of faith in him.
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more inThe Big Story
- 'This lad could be a bit different' - looking for the potential Derby winner as the Dante gives Epsom hopefuls one last chance
- She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track
- What have you got? Time for Godolphin to crash the Epsom party and loosen Aidan O'Brien's vice-like grip
- 'There's the Sir Mark Prescott mystique about him' - is the Chester Cup favourite an archetypal Prescott plot?
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- Eurovision 2026: complete betting guide, best bookmakers and latest odds
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