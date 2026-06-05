Derby Day has become Aidan O'Brien Day - here's what the master trainer makes of his awesome Epsom team

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It's still the Derby .

There may be various versions all over the world but they each derive from one precious place, Surrey's smallest borough which is home to the wackiest, most wonderful racecourse that spent centuries giving birth to legends of our sport. Epsom is where it's at and has been since 1780.

An embarrassing crowd of 22,312 showed up to see Lambourn join the roll of honour last year, down over 30,000 spectators in the space of 25 years, so Derby day has received a massive makeover in 2026. But behind the makeup lies the same familiar face that dominated the race for as long as a lot of us can remember. This is his day. It's D-day. It's Derby day.