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Could we be looking at a generational talent capable of beating the top colts in Precise?
Precise's last visit to Newmarket resulted in an inauspicious start to her three-year-old campaign, but seventh place in the 1,000 Guineas was the first tentative building block towards dominance in the fillies' mile division. And history tells us it's likely to persist.
Newmarket in May is rarely the be-all and end-all for Ballydoyle, and there have been some high-profile demonstrations of their best colts and fillies running well below the peak of their two-year-old campaigns in the Guineas before enjoying phenomenally productive and deep campaigns.
While Precise was far from disgraced in the Guineas, she was 11lb below her best Racing Post Rating as a two-year-old and Aidan O'Brien was keen to stress beforehand that she was going to come on a lot for her seasonal debut, primarily due to an interrupted preparation on account of a temperature.
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Published on inThe Big Story
Last updated
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- Charlie Appleby's July festival record is outstanding - but can it paper over a worrying couple of months for the stable?
- He's the most exciting three-year-old in the world and Aidan O'Brien loves him - but now Constitution River faces his moment of truth
- 'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory
- 'He has a huge chance' - two monster gambles in the Northumberland Plate and connections are full of confidence
- 'Punters will steam into him' - 10-1 to 7-2 and more money expected as William Haggas orchestrates another big Wokingham gamble