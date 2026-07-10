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Coolmore defied their stallion-making model - and now it might reward them with victory in a July Cup bursting with talent
Geldings competing in Group 1s has been a bone of contention recently and, in leading July Cup contender Mission Central, we have a case in point of how the procedure can prove transformative.
His trainer Aidan O'Brien, who is on a blistering run and has 12 top-level wins to his name already this year, was among those to question France Galop's decision to ask the European Pattern Committee to sanction a change in race conditions to allow geldings to contest the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from next year.
He said: "When a horse is gelded, you've got to understand that everything changes – and I mean absolutely everything. They become so much easier to manage and train so, look, it's going to be a different race from next year onwards."
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Published on inThe Big Story
Last updated
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- Charlie Appleby's July festival record is outstanding - but can it paper over a worrying couple of months for the stable?
- He's the most exciting three-year-old in the world and Aidan O'Brien loves him - but now Constitution River faces his moment of truth
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- 'He has a huge chance' - two monster gambles in the Northumberland Plate and connections are full of confidence
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
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- Get 40-1 on England to qualify against Norway with Paddy Power's World Cup betting offer
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day two
- World Cup Golden Boot race: predictions, favourites and betting offer