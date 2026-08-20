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The Big Storytomorrow
15:35 York
premium

A Nunthorpe favourite punters should be desperate to oppose - but this US speedster looks capable of tearing up the rulebook

Wesley Ward's Bacio blew his rivals away at Royal Ascot and now targets Group 1 glory

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Pricewise pioneer Mark Coton and his successor Mel Collier would surely have been leaping to their laptops, desperate to highlight a betting opportunity to Racing Post readers. No wonder Bacio has been on the drift.

Here we have a three-year-old who has not raced for two months and has travelled back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean in that time.

He was last seen winning a handicap restricted to his own age group, when racing off a BHA mark of 100. Now he is lining up in a race whose also-rans are sometimes rated a stone higher than that.

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