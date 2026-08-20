- More
A Nunthorpe favourite punters should be desperate to oppose - but this US speedster looks capable of tearing up the rulebook
Wesley Ward's Bacio blew his rivals away at Royal Ascot and now targets Group 1 glory
Pricewise pioneer Mark Coton and his successor Mel Collier would surely have been leaping to their laptops, desperate to highlight a betting opportunity to Racing Post readers. No wonder Bacio has been on the drift.
Here we have a three-year-old who has not raced for two months and has travelled back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean in that time.
He was last seen winning a handicap restricted to his own age group, when racing off a BHA mark of 100. Now he is lining up in a race whose also-rans are sometimes rated a stone higher than that.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Story
Last updated
- Is Kalpana the real deal? King George heroine bids to follow up Ascot win but team warn 'it's definitely not a given'
- 'He's got the attitude to match his ability and we think he's very, very good' - it's the race of the year as Ombudsman takes on Constitution River
- 'Ryan riding anything around Ascot is a positive' - Moore joins the party and Shergar Cup trainers couldn't be happier
- The trainer who can't stop winning could now add the Stewards' Cup to his haul - but with which horse?
- Four favourites and a talented Golden Mile team - is Friday the day Wathnan launch a monster raid on Glorious Goodwood?
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power for day three
- Arsenal vs Coventry: get 50-1 for Arsenal to win with Sky Bet
- Claim £60 SBK in free bets for York Ebor Festival day two
- Claim £60 in Spreadex free bets for Ebor's Yorkshire Oaks day
- Get £40 in Kwiff free bets for York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day
- Is Kalpana the real deal? King George heroine bids to follow up Ascot win but team warn 'it's definitely not a given'
- 'He's got the attitude to match his ability and we think he's very, very good' - it's the race of the year as Ombudsman takes on Constitution River
- 'Ryan riding anything around Ascot is a positive' - Moore joins the party and Shergar Cup trainers couldn't be happier
- The trainer who can't stop winning could now add the Stewards' Cup to his haul - but with which horse?
- Four favourites and a talented Golden Mile team - is Friday the day Wathnan launch a monster raid on Glorious Goodwood?
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power for day three
- Arsenal vs Coventry: get 50-1 for Arsenal to win with Sky Bet
- Claim £60 SBK in free bets for York Ebor Festival day two
- Claim £60 in Spreadex free bets for Ebor's Yorkshire Oaks day
- Get £40 in Kwiff free bets for York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day