This is an unusual December Gold Cup - and it means this unconventional contender is a cracking bet to win it

All five of Cheltenham’s major meetings, namely the November and December fixtures, New Year’s Day, Trials day and the festival itself, feature a big handicap chase over the course and distance of the Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup Handicap Chase (1.50), or the equivalent on the Old course, and they vary significantly in class.

The best events tend to be the first one in November, the Paddy Power Gold Cup, and the last one at the festival in March, known as the Plate. And generally speaking the three between those are weaker races.

However, that isn’t the case this season because last month’s Paddy Power Gold Cup was the weakest running of that race for a long time judging strictly on the ratings of the topweights.