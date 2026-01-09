Lanzarote market is focusing on the right horses - and this rapid improver makes the most appeal

The Lanzarote is an important race in the jumps programme. It is among a small handful of £100,000 handicap hurdles away from the major festivals, most of which are run over trips around two miles.

This intermediate test around Kempton, a track famed for producing fast ground in the depths of winter, attracts a certain type of horse and Dan Skelton’s decision to rely on A Pai De Nom is significant given his record in the race.

Skelton is the best in the business at targeting Britain’s richest handicap hurdles and saddled Jay Jay Reilly and West Balboa to win the previous two runnings. So how does A Pai De Nom compare with those horses?