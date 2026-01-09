Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:40 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:40 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Big-Race Breakdowntoday
15:17 Kempton
premium

Lanzarote market is focusing on the right horses - and this rapid improver makes the most appeal

Robbie Wilders only has eyes for one runner in the Kempton feature

The Lanzarote is an important race in the jumps programme. It is among a small handful of £100,000 handicap hurdles away from the major festivals, most of which are run over trips around two miles. 

This intermediate test around Kempton, a track famed for producing fast ground in the depths of winter, attracts a certain type of horse and Dan Skelton’s decision to rely on A Pai De Nom is significant given his record in the race.

Skelton is the best in the business at targeting Britain’s richest handicap hurdles and saddled Jay Jay Reilly and West Balboa to win the previous two runnings. So how does A Pai De Nom compare with those horses?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inThe Big-Race Breakdown

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Big-Race Breakdown
more inBetting offers
more inThe Big-Race Breakdown
more inBetting offers