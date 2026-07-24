The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aidan O'Brien has more runners than any other trainer in this year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and each horse will have a role to play in assisting a Ballydoyle victory – even if out-and-out team tactics will not be used.

The trainer suggested Action , who led the Dante and Derby fields this season, is set to carry out archetypal pacemaking duties under Sean Levey. However, he has been slowly into stride on his two other runs this season.

If he misfires, or cannot be stoked up sufficiently from his draw in stall eight, further pace pressure can be provided in stall two by last year's Derby winner Lambourn , who is usually pushed along to lead or sit prominently from an early stage.

This layering of pace is frequently used by O'Brien to advantage his classier horses in the big races by ensuring a strong gallop from start to finish and has already been seen with Action and Christmas Day at Epsom and the Curragh this season.

Ronan Whelan helped make the pace in the Derby on Christmas Day and was the ultimate beneficiary Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

It is also a common sight in this race, with the 2019, 2023 and 2024 runnings all featuring numerous pacemakers from Ballydoyle. When the yard won the race with Dylan Thomas and Duke Of Marmalade in 2007 and 2008, both horses had pacemakers to set the race up for them.

This year, they could also have assistance from Japan given Wurttemberg 's confirmed stamina. Although often ridden with waiting tactics, Oisin Murphy will be alive to the fact he produced a career-best performance in the Tenno Sho (Spring) over two miles last time.

A strong pace scenario is expected to suit Ballydoyle big guns Minnie Hauk , who is returning to her optimum trip of a mile and a half, and Benvenuto Cellini , who was strong at the finish at the Curragh, won over half a furlong further in the Chester Vase and boasts a St Leger entry over a mile and six furlongs.

The latter is the yard number one as he is the mount of Ryan Moore and of the utmost importance to Coolmore as a premier stallion prospect. Expect him to be ridden cold from the widest stall in nine and delivered late with his challenge.

Wayne Lordan has won two Classics this season and gets a big ride on Minnie Hauk in the King George Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It is worth remembering that Moore has been on the wrong horse in the British and Irish 1,000 Guineas this season, though, as well as the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and in the Tyros Stakes on Thursday night.

Minnie Hauk tends to be ridden prominently and Wayne Lordan may push her forward again to minimise the risk of traffic problems later in the race. Her price is now much more in line with her stablemate compared to earlier this week, when she was as big as 14-1.

It is hoped a demanding set-up will play to the strengths of the better O'Brien runners, but it also has the potential to draw the sting out of their main market rival in Calandagan . Last year's winner is known for his sharp turn of foot, an attribute which can be less potent in these circumstances.

Calandagan couldn't get past Jan Brueghel in the 2025 Coronation Cup, but the French superstar has since won six Group 1s Credit: Edward Whitaker

In the 2025 Coronation Cup at Epsom, Continuous set the fractions for Jan Brueghel, who was able to get first run on Calandagan before outbattling him on the camber in the final furlong. That race is sure to be in the minds of the Ballydoyle camp.

However, it is worth remembering that similar tactics with the same horses did not work in this race last year, nor with Anthony Van Dyck (2019) or Auguste Rodin (2023 and 2024). O'Brien can manipulate the race in his trademark way, but it is no guaranteed recipe for success.

Read more . . .

2026 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

'He's the value and is no back-number' - why this horse can win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot

WATCH: Harry Wilson and Matt Rennie offer their best bets for Saturday's big races including the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.