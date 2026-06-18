The Ballydoyle banker? Aidan O'Brien relies on 'very smart filly' as he eyes yet another big juvenile prize

Another day and yet another Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite for a Royal Ascot juvenile contest, but the vibes surrounding Sun Goddess suggest she has always been Ballydoyle's standout two-year-old chance of the week.

The daughter of 2017 Norfolk winner Sioux Nation has been the talk of Ascot, even as two-year-old races were being won by O'Brien and Coolmore, leaving bookies running scared with her odds shortening with each passing day.

Having dead-heated for second just a head behind the stable's Norfolk favourite Carry The Flag on her debut at Naas, Sun Goddess got off the mark next time in impressive fashion with a five-length victory at the Curragh.

Sun Goddess: winning at the Curragh last time Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien has won two of the last four runnings of the Albany, and three in total, and he was quick to map out this Group 3 contest after that success last month for Sun Goddess, who is Ballydoyle's only runner in the race.

O'Brien said: "We think this trip suits her well and we were delighted with what she did in her maiden at the Curragh and she improved nicely from her first start. She looks a very smart filly."

Pedigree pointer

By Kitty Trice, bloodstock journalist

Sun Goddess, a £120,000 Goffs Premier Yearling Sale graduate, is bred for this trip, being out of the Starspangledbanner mare Etoile Bleu, a half-sister to Phoenix Sprint Stakes winner Scream Blue Murder, the second dam of Red Rocks Stakes scorer Thesecretadversary.

Silent Beauty set Amo Racing back a cool €1 million at last year’s Goffs Orby Sale and she showed plenty of talent when romping to a four-length win at Yarmouth recently. The daughter of reigning British and Irish champion sire Night Of Thunder is out of Matron Stakes winner No Speak Alexander, who is out of a Dandy Man sister to champion Hong Kong sprinter Peniaphobia.

One filly in the line-up undoubtedly bred for Group-level success is Jolivette , Juddmonte’s homebred Wootton Bassett filly out of the Listed-placed Jovial, a Dubawi half-sister to high-class talent Jonquil. Jovial is in turn out of Joyeuse, an Oasis Dream half-sister to Frankel, Noble Mission and Chiasma, the dam of Musidora Stakes winner and Oaks runner-up Legacy Link.

Jolivette: after winning a fillies' novice on debut at Newmarket

Light Of Dawn bids to continue Wathnan’s winning form at the meeting and she should be sharp enough to make her presence felt. A €625,000 graduate from last month’s Arqana Breeze-Up Sale, the Showcasing filly is out of the stakes-winning and producing Holy Roman Emperor mare An Ghalanta, a five-furlong Listed winner as a juvenile.

What they say

James Owen, trainer of Acclamation Star

She won nicely on her debut and has come on a ton at home. I think a lot of her and it's great Oisin [Murphy] can ride her.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Dark Issue

She gave us a good impression on her debut run at Goodwood in May, charging clear in the closing stages to beat two more experienced horses. She's obviously open to improvement and the race will suit her well.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Dubai Charm and Love Is

Dubai Charm will love the faster ground. She's still a maiden but there's been maidens winning [at Ascot] this year. Love Is finished second to Night In Vegas last time and his run in the Coventry gives her every chance of running a big race.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Hidden Gift

She was given a lovely ride first time. The horse that finished behind her won recently and she’ll be strong at the finish.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Jolivette

A beautifully-bred filly, we've tried to get her out in time as she's shown some promise. She delivered on her debut by winning well at Newmarket and she's come forward plenty for it. It's a big step up but we're excited to see her.

Jolivette: runs in the Albany Stakes for Judmmonte

Karl Burke, trainer of Light Of Dawn

I think she’s a very good filly. She’s very much one that will get stronger as the year goes on. She’s not the finished article yet, but she’s got a good level of ability and goes there with a good chance. We haven’t had her that long but watching her action, you’d say she would appreciate a little bit of cut in the ground, like most Showcasings, but she deserves to take her chance.

Ed Walker, trainer of Crazy Cubana

She did well to overcome greenness when she made a winning debut at Nottingham and we ummed and aahed about whether to give her another run. If she can go with them in the first half of the race, she'll be finishing well. She's tall and leggy and, however she runs, there will be plenty of improvement to come.

Jack Channon, trainer of Topaz

She ran an outstanding race first time out, running Jolivette very close at Newmarket. She seems to have improved plenty from that and we felt that was enough experience for her.

Jack Channon: "She ran an outstanding race first time out" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Mathieu Brasme, trainer of Valentina Bella

The minute she passed the post at Vichy we said we’d go to Ascot. After talking to her jockey we opted to go up in trip for the Albany because she’s a very handy filly who you can put anywhere, while he felt she would get further. We feel it’s worth rolling the dice at this distance. There was no debate between coming here and staying home for the Prix du Bois, even if that would have been easier. She’s won her Listed race, so why not. Stall one might not be an advantage but we’ll leave it to Christophe Soumillon to work out a trip.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

Read these next:

Our Friday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

'She was a fair handful alright' – Lillie Langtry's breeder looks back as her tail-female line is victorious yet again

‘He’s a stallion of the epoch’ - sons of Dubawi run riot once again at Royal Ascot

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.