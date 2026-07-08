The Bahrain Trophy produced the St Leger winner last year - which leading yards have the best candidate this time?

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Scandinavia stepped forward from his defeat at Royal Ascot to announce himself as a genuine St Leger candidate in last year's Bahrain Trophy, and four of the five runners this year arrive off a similar effort.

Derby fifth Alderman is the odd one out – he posted the best Racing Post Rating last time among this field (109) – but the other four come from the royal meeting, where Del Maro , Point Of Law and Galiyan finished second, fourth and sixth in the Queen's Vase, while Nil Bua Gan Dua was fourth in the Golden Gates Stakes.

Scandinavia was fifth in the Queen's Vase before winning at Newmarket and then becoming a St Leger hero.

Point Of Law finished one place better than Scandinavia at Ascot and represents the King and Queen for John and Thady Gosden.

He came from off the pace at Ascot, having been hampered early, and will bid to give the yard its sixth win in the race, and first since 2015.

Thady Gosden said: "He ran a great race to be fourth in the Queen’s Vase when he finished off well. He’s still lightly raced and has come out of that in good shape. He should run another good race."

Point Of Law is 20-1 for the Leger, the same price as Del Maro and Alderman.

Galiyan is slightly bigger at 33-1 and represents Andrew Balding, who won this in 2008 with Donegal. He was sent off 2-1 favourite for the Queen's Vase but has form to find with those who finished in front of him, though he was only beaten three lengths in sixth.

Joseph O'Brien has rarely sent runners to the July festival – Nil Bua Gan Dua will be just his third, following a third place from the previous two runners.

The County Kilkenny-based trainer had a brilliant Royal Ascot with his runners and his American Pharoah colt ran well over a mile and a quarter, though this will be a leap in trip.

O'Brien said: "He ran very well at Ascot and has trained well since. We think this step up in trip will suit."

Read more Raceday Intel:

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All-conquering Charlie Appleby aims for another jubilant day on the July course - we rank his chances in each race on Thursday

Beaten 66 lengths at Epsom but ready to hit back - why Convergent's team believe you'll see a different horse against Rebel's Romance

'We've been waiting for this' - why you should pay attention to this July meeting gem

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