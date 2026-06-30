The 62-1 Stratford six-fold - Dan Skelton trains every favourite on Tuesday's card as he hunts down Martin Pipe's winners record

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Dan Skelton is a man on a mission as he seeks to break Martin Pipe's record for most jumps winners in a single season. After reaching 50 wins this term at Stratford on Monday – a strong start to bettering Pipe's total of 243 – he returns to the Warwickshire track in search of more success.

Skelton saddles a runner in each of the races on this evening's card and all are due to go off favourite, with the six-fold accumulator paying out at a best-priced 62-1.

Stratford has proven a happy hunting ground for Skelton, with the trainer saddling 77 winners at the track from 347 runners for a healthy 22 per cent strike-rate, while that overall winners tally sees the course sit in sixth on the list of his tracks by number of winners.

Dan Skelton's most successful tracks by number of winners

1. Warwick (148 winners)

2. Uttoxeter (140 winners)

3. Market Rasen (105 winners)

4. Wetherby (100 winners)

5. Southwell (94 winners)

6. STRATFORD (77 winners)

7. Huntingdon (72 winners)

8. Cheltenham (69 winners)

9. Worcester (65 winners)

10= Aintree, Ludlow (54 winners)

Below, we take a look at the chances of him going through the card.

6.18 Stratford: 2m1f novice handicap chase

Spotlight comment: Useful hurdler for Ben Pauling, winning two of his ten starts, and has quickly found his feet back over fences with back-to-back small-field wins, the latest with ease at Uttoxeter 17 days ago. Up 6lb and may face a sterner test from Captain Cool but still the one to beat.

Tellherthename 18:18 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Dan Skelton

6.48 Stratford: 2m2½f maiden hurdle

Spotlight comment: Two-year-old Listed winner on the Flat; made a promising start over hurdles when third at Newbury in January but was well beaten at short odds at Catterick later that month. Subsequently underwent wind surgery and, if able to reproduce his earlier effort, he is firmly in the mix on this comeback.

Square d'Alboni 18:48 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

7.18 Stratford: 2m6f handicap hurdle

Spotlight comment: Two Class 5 wins to his name, most recently at Huntingdon in May, and his follow-up effort under a penalty was a respectable first try at 3m2f. This drop back in trip should suit and although his revised mark has now taken effect he is still respected.

Tyson 19:18 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

7.48 Stratford: 2m2½f handicap hurdle

Spotlight comment: A 46-race maiden under all codes, including 19 starts over hurdles. Finished runner-up at Clonmel in April but failed to build on that next time. He makes his stable debut for a leading yard and, though he has plenty to prove, it will be interesting to see what they can do with him.

Katzoff 19:48 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

8.18 Stratford: 2m3½f handicap chase

Spotlight comment: Maiden point winner at the 11th attempt prior to winning her stable debut at Bangor four days ago. She carries a penalty and drops back in trip but looks a big danger.

Glenmalure Flyer 20:18 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

8.48 Stratford: 2m½f bumper

Spotlight comment: Beaten favourite in a couple of Irish points but snapped up for £25,000 in May and made no mistake when winning her bumper debut at Worcester three weeks ago, scoring with a bit in hand. She has been penalised for that success but, with Harry Atkins' claim offsetting the bulk of that, she is the one to beat.

Redbarn 20:48 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Harry Atkins (5lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

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