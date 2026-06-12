Swotting up for Royal Ascot? Don't miss Gold Cup and big handicap pointers from these three races at York

This might be a good Saturday in its own right, but everyone has one eye on Royal Ascot next week. What better way to prepare for the feature meeting of the Flat year than by swotting up on the form without knowingly doing so.

How can we do this, I hear you ask?

Simply by watching ITV racing is the answer, because there are several horses entered on Saturday who have form that ties in with runners entered at next week's royal meeting.

Identifying strong formlines before they develop is the key to finding value, so here are four horses who, were they to win, would enhance the prospects of a Royal Ascot contender.

2.25 York

Mirabeau >>> Far Above Dream (Wokingham Stakes)

Four weeks ago Mirabeau finished only three-quarters of a length behind Far Above Dream when the pair filled the first two positions in a 6f handicap at Newbury and I remain convinced that was a hot race for the grade, despite the fact no winners have emerged from it.

Far Above Dream covered the six furlongs more than four and a quarter lengths quicker than Song Of The Clyde managed when winning the Listed Carnarvon Stakes on the same card, despite carrying 1lb more in weight, and also ran the final two furlongs nearly a length faster.

All five who have finished behind Far Above Dream and Mirabeau and run since have been beaten, but Mirabeau will be the only of the first five home to line up subsequently. I’ll be watching this race with an eye on backing Far Above Dream should Mirabeau frank the form.

Recency Bias >>> Realign (Wokingham Stakes)

The other one to look out for with regards to the Wokingham is the easy Carlisle winner Realign, who thrashed a good field by a length and a quarter at the Cumbria track two weeks ago and was chased home by Recency Bias, who lines up against Mirabeau in this race.

Realign recorded a respectable Topspeed figure of 79 and his finishing sectionals were even better. He ran the final two furlongs a length and a quarter quicker than Washington Heights in the Listed Achilles Stakes, which was over a furlong shorter, and carried 4lb more to boot.

When you consider that Washington Heights was rated 104 and Realign just 92, it’s clear that Recency Bias came up against a well-handicapped horse. A win for him here would only further my belief that Realign is the one to beat in the Wokingham on Royal Ascot Saturday.

3.00 York

Epic Poet >>> Sweet William (Gold Cup)

Epic Poet actually has form that ties in with many of the Gold Cup contenders. You could as easily make the case that a win for him in the Grand Cup is a boost for Rahiebb’s Ascot chances, given Epic Poet was beaten two and a half lengths by him in the Yorkshire Cup.

However, I would be more inclined to see a win for Epic Poet as a plus for Sweet William’s Gold Cup chance, because they ran similar races in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last time.

That was a muddling contest which was won by the ten-year-old Dubai Future, who benefited from an enterprising ride by David Probert and stole the race with a move on the home bend.

Sweet William and Epic Poet didn’t cover that move and they paid the price. Both were too far out of their ground and made significant late progress, but couldn’t peg back the winner.

Epic Poet and Sweet William covered the final furlong nearly a length quicker than anything else that night. If Epic Poet can prove my suspicion that he should have gone close to be correct, the same can be said for Sweet William and his Gold Cup chances will be enhanced.

3.35 York

Ruby’s Angel >>> Cherry Baker (Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes)

The 6f handicap at Chester’s May meeting has been a pointer to the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes before and last year Hammer The Hammer nearly did the double. He won at Chester but finished second at Royal Ascot.

This year the Chester race was won by Cherry Baker, who beat Ruby’s Angel by a length. Their form is even more closely intertwined because they took the first two places in another Chester race next time, albeit in the opposite order, with just a neck between them.

Ruby’s Angel is up 5lb in the weights for getting her revenge and, should she win in this competitive three-year-old sprint, it would give a form boost to her old rival.

Alaminos and Go Vince Go also line up in the York race, having finished seventh and fourth respectively behind Cherry Baker and Ruby’s Angel in that Chester May meeting race. This is another event to watch with a view to backing Cherry Baker if any of them run well.

Read more:

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