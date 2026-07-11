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Super Saturday latest: Karl Burke happy with Newmarket conditions but Venetian Sun's July Cup participation still up in the air
Summary
- There are 12 races live on ITV from Newmarket, Ascot and York on Super Saturday
- The Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes (4.35) is the feature race on the third and final day of Newmarket's July festival
- Japanese raider Satono Reve and Commonwealth Cup winner Venetian Sun are two of the big guns in action
- Earlier on the card the Betway Bunbury Cup (3.25) takes place, before exciting Ballydoyle and Godolphin colts clash in the Superlative Stakes (4.00)
- The John Smith's Cup is the feature race at York (3.45)
- More Thunder and Zeus Olympios clash in the Summer Mile at Ascot (2.27)
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- There are 12 races live on ITV from Newmarket, Ascot and York on Super Saturday
- The Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes (4.35) is the feature race on the third and final day of Newmarket's July festival
- Japanese raider Satono Reve and Commonwealth Cup winner Venetian Sun are two of the big guns in action
- Earlier on the card the Betway Bunbury Cup (3.25) takes place, before exciting Ballydoyle and Godolphin colts clash in the Superlative Stakes (4.00)
- The John Smith's Cup is the feature race at York (3.45)
- More Thunder and Zeus Olympios clash in the Summer Mile at Ascot (2.27)
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Fond farewell
It takes something out of the ordinary to divert to the jumps on this day, but Hewick is a special horse. The curtain came down on the King George winner's magnificent career last night after he finished third over hurdles at Cork and trainer Shark Hanlon reports his 11-year-old to be a picture of health this morning. Here's to a happy retirement.
A super tipster for a super day
Harry Wilson is hotter than the weather after firing in a fantastic FIVE winners yesterday. He couldn't be in better form as he nominates his Super Saturday selections for all 12 ITV4 races.
Latest on Venetian Sun decision
I've had an update from Karl Burke this morning on the decision whether Venetian Sun lines up for the July Cup. He has walked the course and is happy with conditions, saying: "If they were racing there at 6am there would be no hesitation."
Burke added: "At the moment we're running but the owners' representative Sean Graham is walking the track at 11am. I'm meeting him at midday and we'll make a final decision then, although we may even wait and see what the jockeys think of the track later on."
Have your say 💬
Super Saturday has long been a topic for debate. Is there too much racing for one day or do you embrace it? Our senior tipster Paul Kealy believes one of today's meetings should be moved. Let us know your view (and any fancies for the racing and score predictions for the football) by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
Non-runners at the ITV tracks ❌
Newmarket
3.25 5 Witch Hunter (going), 11 Christian David (going)
York
3.12 4 Lexington Blitz (self-certificate)
4.20 8 Cosmic Soul (going)
5.30 1 Yes I'm Mali (self-certificate)
Ascot
1.55 15 Ancient State (self-certificate)
Ground update
One of the benefits of the heatwave (apart from the sun tan) is that there are no drastic changes to ground conditions. Newmarket, Ascot and York all raced yesterday and the descriptions remain the same for today's meetings.
Newmarket: Good to firm (6mm watering on Friday evening)
Ascot: Good to firm (watered straight course 6mm and round course 5mm following racing on Friday)
York: Good to firm, good in places (4mm watering overnight)
Your Super Saturday service
Morning all – Super Saturday is here. From the July Cup at Newmarket to the Summer Mile at Ascot and the John Smith's Cup at York, there is a bonanza of big-race action to get stuck into on the busiest of Saturdays.
At the last count, there are more than 500 runners and approaching 60 races across the afternoon and evening. There's also the small matter of England's World Cup quarter-final clash with Norway this evening on a brilliant day of sport.
We've got you covered for all the racing and football. Let's just hope we still think it's a super Saturday after the match🤞