Fond farewell

Karl Burke with Venetian Sun after the Commonwealth Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

I've had an update from Karl Burke this morning on the decision whether Venetian Sun lines up for the July Cup. He has walked the course and is happy with conditions, saying: "If they were racing there at 6am there would be no hesitation."

Burke added: "At the moment we're running but the owners' representative Sean Graham is walking the track at 11am. I'm meeting him at midday and we'll make a final decision then, although we may even wait and see what the jockeys think of the track later on."