Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset

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With Benvenuto Cellini taking Aidan O'Brien's Irish Derby tally to 18, the onus is now on Sun Goddess to strike in the Phoenix Stakes and restore parity between two races the trainer has historically dominated.

The 27-time Irish champion has produced just a single Phoenix winner in the last eight runnings, with his previous 16 victories in the race coming in a supreme spell between 1998 and 2017, but he has the market leader in Sun Goddess, who bids to become his first filly to win the race.

Similar words may well have been written this time last season, when True Love was 1-4 to win. Instead it was Power Blue who saw her off, planting a flag for Amo Racing in the process.

True Love had 13lb to play with on official ratings that day; Sun Goddess is not even the top-rated of the field. So can she triumph when her predecessors could not?

The Sioux Nation filly was an emphatic winner of her course-and-distance maiden in May and followed that with what looked like a good effort in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, where she hung when pressure was applied and ultimately failed to land her 10-11 odds by a length.

However, the form of that Group 3 has been knocked to pieces since. Taking Sun Goddess out, the rest of the top four were beaten favourites next time and got nowhere near their Ascot RPR.

The Ballydoyle contender bucked that trend when winning the Airlie Stud Stakes on her subsequent outing in fairly comfortable fashion. Mind you, odds of 2-7 reflected a thin contest and she did not need to step forward to win. Nonetheless, Sun Goddess’ trainer reports her in top condition for her first crack at a Group 1.

O’Brien said: “She’s had a nice bit of time since her win and we’re happy with everything she has done. We think she’s come forward.”

Railway Stakes winner Celeron bids to become a first Group 1 winner for Michael O'Callaghan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Those words will have to prove true on Sunday, as a run to her rating is unlikely to be enough for Sun Goddess. With her fillies’ allowance taken into account, she must find 6lb to match the top-rated Celeron .

His mark comes courtesy of a taking victory in the Railway Stakes last time, where he resumed winning ways after he blew the start and ran disappointingly in the Windsor Castle.

It was not the first time that the Mohaather colt was associated with starting issues. His intended debut at Navan was swiftly abandoned after he refused to enter the stalls, but he returned a month later to easily win his maiden at the Curragh.

Consequently, he is unbeaten over the Phoenix course and distance. And while his trainer Michael O’Callaghan is keen to step him up to seven furlongs soon, he will have zero complaints if Celeron can secure a landmark first Group 1 for the yard by sticking to six.

Joseph O’Brien plays second fiddle in the market, an increasingly rare position for him given the campaign he has enjoyed, but that is not to say his two contenders are without a shout.

Dylan Browne McMonagle has chosen the Gowran maiden winner Folsom Blues , who was perhaps left with a bit too much to do when not beaten far in a Leopardstown Group 3 last time and any rain would aid his chances.

On strict form, King Of Cloughan has seven and a quarter lengths in hand over Celeron after he ran out a surprise winner of the Windsor Castle. However, his progress stalled when beaten at Chantilly last time.

What they say

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Carry The Flag

He’s a tough, consistent horse. Hopefully, he can go well.

Michael O’Callaghan, trainer of Celeron

He’s a very high-class colt. After his win in the Railway, I was thinking about not running over six furlongs again, but I probably had made up my mind before the race. It would maybe be a bit silly to bypass the Phoenix because the timing of it is perfect. He can step up to seven furlongs for the National Stakes in a month. He has a lot of talent.

Joseph O'Brien: runs Folsom Blues and King Of Cloughan Credit: Patrick McCann

Joseph O’Brien, trainer of Folsom Blues and King Of Cloughan

Folsom Blues has trained well since a good run in the Tyros Stakes. He ran well over the same course and distance on debut and I don’t think he’ll have any issues dropping back to six furlongs. He has a live each-way chance. King Of Cloughan has come back well from his good run in a messy race in France last time. I think he’ll enjoy the Curragh track.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Velozee

She’s progressed with her racing and I think she’s earned a crack at this. I think it’s well documented that our horses were out of sorts when she ran at Naas and Ascot and the Queen Mary is the strongest two-year-old form available this year. So if you factor in that she wasn’t on her A-game, then I think she can go well.

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