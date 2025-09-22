Sprinter bids for seventh win of the year at Beverley and Nicky Henderson defends perfect race record at Warwick

Beverley: bidding for seventh heaven

Alzahir has excelled this season and trainer Jennie Candlish runs him in the feature 5f conditions stakes (3.38 ) after a long stretch in handicaps.

The five-year-old notched his sixth win since March on his last start, recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 108 when prevailing over 5½f at York. He drops back to five furlongs today, but was successful on his first try over the trip at Ascot in July.

Alzahir's owner Gary White said: "He's had a great season. We're eyeing up a race at Chantilly next month and when we saw Ain't Nobody wasn't declared for this race, we thought we'd take it in along the way."

Paul Mulrennan takes the ride and among the rivals he will need to overcome is Democracy Dilemma, who won last year's Beverley Bullet and scored for the first time since at Haydock this month.

Alzahir 15:38 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Beverley: Ruth Carr

The trainer shows a £39.08 profit to a £1 stake (9-32; 28%) with her runners in three-year-old handicaps at the track this season and saddles Wait And Hope in the 1m2f handicap (5.10 )

Wait And Hope 17:10 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Archie Young (3lb) Tnr: Ruth Carr

Lingfield: hat-trick aim

Run With It bids to complete a hat-trick for trainer Ralph Beckett in the mile handicap (4.15 ).

The son of Blue Point enjoyed a return to the all-weather at Wolverhampton last month when overcoming a wide trip into the home straight to score by a length and a quarter. He followed that up with a two-length success at Southwell this month and now boasts three wins from four starts on artificial surfaces.

Rossa Ryan takes the ride for the first time.

Run With It 16:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Listowel: Bryant out to follow up

Amo Racing’s Bryant got off the mark on his first start in Ireland and will look to repeat that success in the 1m6½f handicap (5.22 ).

The three-year-old left the care of trainer George Scott in August having taken on some hot company, including the Andrew Balding-trained Almeric on his debut. Bryant stepped up to 1m4f at Roscommon last time and delivered a three-and-a-quarter length success for new trainer Adrian Murray.

He has been handed a 9lb rise for that dominant win and Colin Keane takes the ride as he tackles this longer trip for the first time.

Bryant 17:22 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Adrian Murray

Southwell: Optician gets sighter

Michael Herrington boasts a healthy £44 profit to a £1 level stake on his runners at the track this season and Optician makes his first start for the yard in the 1m6f handicap (8.00 ).

The five-year-old, previously trained by Shaun Lycett, has not been seen since April. He has recorded all of his wins at Wolverhampton, including one over this trip, and has only raced at Southwell twice, finishing a close second last year.

"We've had him a few months now and taken our time with him," said Herrington. "He's not run since Lingfield on Good Friday and while we've got him in a nice place, he could benefit for the race. It's a competitive race but he should run with credit."

Optician 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Michael Herrington

Warwick: Hamlet back on stage

Hamlet's Night won impressively last time out on his second attempt over hurdles for James Owen and runs in the 2m novice event (3.28 ).

The four-year-old left the care of Daniel and Claire Kubler in July. After finishing second on his hurdling debut, he went one better at Stratford with the hood added to claim his first win, by eight lengths.

Sean Bowen retains the ride and the hood is kept on.

Hamlet's Night 15:28 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: James Owen

Warwick: Nicky Henderson

The trainer is 2-2 with his runners in the 3m1½f handicap chase (4.30 ) and bids to extend his perfect record with Ile De Jersey

Ile De Jersey 16:30 Warwick View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

