Sprinter bids for seventh win of the year at Beverley and Nicky Henderson defends perfect race record at Warwick
Punting pointers for Tuesday's meetings
Beverley: bidding for seventh heaven
Alzahir has excelled this season and trainer Jennie Candlish runs him in the feature 5f conditions stakes (3.38) after a long stretch in handicaps.
The five-year-old notched his sixth win since March on his last start, recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 108 when prevailing over 5½f at York. He drops back to five furlongs today, but was successful on his first try over the trip at Ascot in July.
Alzahir's owner Gary White said: "He's had a great season. We're eyeing up a race at Chantilly next month and when we saw Ain't Nobody wasn't declared for this race, we thought we'd take it in along the way."
Paul Mulrennan takes the ride and among the rivals he will need to overcome is Democracy Dilemma, who won last year's Beverley Bullet and scored for the first time since at Haydock this month.
Beverley: Ruth Carr
The trainer shows a £39.08 profit to a £1 stake (9-32; 28%) with her runners in three-year-old handicaps at the track this season and saddles Wait And Hope in the 1m2f handicap (5.10)
Lingfield: hat-trick aim
Run With It bids to complete a hat-trick for trainer Ralph Beckett in the mile handicap (4.15).
The son of Blue Point enjoyed a return to the all-weather at Wolverhampton last month when overcoming a wide trip into the home straight to score by a length and a quarter. He followed that up with a two-length success at Southwell this month and now boasts three wins from four starts on artificial surfaces.
Rossa Ryan takes the ride for the first time.
Listowel: Bryant out to follow up
Amo Racing’s Bryant got off the mark on his first start in Ireland and will look to repeat that success in the 1m6½f handicap (5.22).
The three-year-old left the care of trainer George Scott in August having taken on some hot company, including the Andrew Balding-trained Almeric on his debut. Bryant stepped up to 1m4f at Roscommon last time and delivered a three-and-a-quarter length success for new trainer Adrian Murray.
He has been handed a 9lb rise for that dominant win and Colin Keane takes the ride as he tackles this longer trip for the first time.
Southwell: Optician gets sighter
Michael Herrington boasts a healthy £44 profit to a £1 level stake on his runners at the track this season and Optician makes his first start for the yard in the 1m6f handicap (8.00).
The five-year-old, previously trained by Shaun Lycett, has not been seen since April. He has recorded all of his wins at Wolverhampton, including one over this trip, and has only raced at Southwell twice, finishing a close second last year.
"We've had him a few months now and taken our time with him," said Herrington. "He's not run since Lingfield on Good Friday and while we've got him in a nice place, he could benefit for the race. It's a competitive race but he should run with credit."
Warwick: Hamlet back on stage
Hamlet's Night won impressively last time out on his second attempt over hurdles for James Owen and runs in the 2m novice event (3.28).
The four-year-old left the care of Daniel and Claire Kubler in July. After finishing second on his hurdling debut, he went one better at Stratford with the hood added to claim his first win, by eight lengths.
Sean Bowen retains the ride and the hood is kept on.
Warwick: Nicky Henderson
The trainer is 2-2 with his runners in the 3m1½f handicap chase (4.30) and bids to extend his perfect record with Ile De Jersey
