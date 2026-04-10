Six chances in the Grand National for JP McManus - but will one yard hold the key to the leading owner's chances of a fourth win?

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JP McManus’s iconic green and gold silks dominate this year's Randox Grand National, with six representatives for the leading owner as he sets his sights on a fourth victory in the £1 million showpiece.

McManus first registered success in 2010 with Don't Push It, and then had to wait 11 years for Rachael Blackmore to steer Minella Times to a memorable victory. He notched a third win in the Aintree spectacular in 2024 with I Am Maximus , who is set to lead the battalion once again and could go off favourite as Paul Townend's ride.

The training partnership of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero will again be dreaming of Grand National glory, with last year's fourth Iroko back for another crack alongside Jagwar , who was last seen finishing a close second behind Johnnywho , also a McManus runner in the big race, in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

Ultima one-two Johnnywho and Jagwar are both in action in the Grand National Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Guerriero has described the build-up to the race as "nerve-racking", but he is relishing the chance of unleashing the yard's two contenders, who sit prominently in the market.

Guerriero said: "It's amazing for everyone at the yard. For all the staff and everyone involved, it creates a bit of an atmosphere and has attracted a lot of media attention.

"It's been a bit nerve-racking these last few weeks just to get them both here at full fitness and health, and that's been the main thing, so hopefully we can get there now and get stuck in."

Which coloured cap are the JP McManus runners carrying?

I Am Maximus white

Iroko green and yellow quarters

Oscars Brother red

Jagwar green with a white star

Perceval Legallois yellow

Johnnywho blue

Jagwar will be partnered by McManus's retained rider Mark Walsh, who will be replaced in the role by Harry Cobden at the end of the season, while Jonjo O'Neill Jr continues his affiliation with Iroko.

Guerriero added: "We're very happy with them both, and they are where we want them to be. They've come out of Cheltenham and we're looking forward to it; it's just been a case of keeping them fit and healthy for this.

"It's hard to split them. I think they both bring their own attributes into the race, and fingers crossed that one of them can go and do the business."

Five of McManus's six runners feature towards the top of the market, with Johnnywho, Oscars Brother and Perceval Legallois also representing the owner.

Oscars Brother: represents trainer Connor King in the Grand National Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Trained by Jonjo and AJ O'Neill, Johnnywho has had a productive season. He was fifth in November's Grand Sefton – run over the National fences – before going a close third in Ascot's Silver Cup in December. He was a beaten favourite in the Peter Marsh next time out, but bounced back with a career-best performance at Cheltenham last month.

Oscars Brother was also in action at Cheltenham, finishing fourth in the Brown Advisory, and represents two-horse trainer Connor King and his brother, jockey Daniel King.

The eight-year-old had won his three previous starts before Cheltenham, including an impressive six-length defeat of The Wallpark in a Grade 2 at Navan in February.

Perceval Legallois completes the McManus squad and will be ridden by Cobden for the first time. The nine-year-old has been off the track since finishing fourth behind subsequent Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood at Tramore on New Year's Day.

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