Simon and Ed Crisford hoping Flann Sunna can emulate Vandeek and provide a fitting farewell in Richmond Stakes

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Three years ago trainers Simon and Ed Crisford provided Andrea Atzeni with a fitting finale to his career in Britain when Vandeek surged to victory in the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes before the rider moved to Hong Kong.

This year, the race could once again provide a last big celebration, but this time it would be for the Crisfords themselves with the father-son partnership, which has been in place since 2020, coming to an end next month when Ed moves to Dubai to take over as private trainer for Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Flann Sunna , who will race for the first time in the silks of Sheikh Mohammed’s son, crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, is the juvenile handed the responsibility of emulating what Vandeek did in such good style in 2023.

"They’re very different horses," Simon Crisford said. "I think it’s difficult to make a comparison between them at this stage. The proof of the pudding is going to be in the eating, and we’re realistically not going to know what we have on our hands until we’ve seen him run."

Vandeek came into the Richmond Stakes unbeaten on his only start and went on to land both the Group 1 Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes.

Vandeek (near) wins the 2023 Richmond Stakes under jockey Andrea Atzeni Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Flann Sunna, who will be ridden by William Buick for the first time, has raced twice and won twice, and was seen to put in an "electric gallop" last weekend by the Racing Post’s Newmarket correspondent David Milnes.

Simon Crisford said: "He won well at Ascot last time, but this is a huge step forward from that race. He needs to improve, clearly, because he’s taking on some very good horses here.

"We've always liked him and he’s shown a lot of speed in his two starts, but you have to remember this is a tough test of a horse at this stage in his career."

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Adaay Of Scarlett

He's in super order and has come out of his last race in great shape. I think the track should suit him and I couldn't be more pleased with his preparation.

Richard Fahey, joint-trainer of Big Cigar

We’ve always thought plenty of him and I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes.

Cut A Dash (green): ran a bold race in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Richard Hannon, trainer of Cut A Dash

I didn't take him to Newmarket because he didn't scope right. He's had a nice break and he's in great nick. I loved his run in the Coventry and that's always an extremely reliable race. It's a tight race, but he has an excellent chance.

Phillip Makin, trainer of Hickory Lad

It looks a decent race and if he puts his best foot forward he can be competitive. I would’ve preferred some ease in the ground for him, but they’ve done a good job with the track.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Man's Best Friend

He's a nice colt. We're probably asking a lot of him in getting him out again so quickly after only winning his maiden at Naas the other day, but he's come out of that in good shape and it looked the right sort of race for him.

Night In Vegas: another who ran with promise at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sam Hoskins, racing manager for Kennet Valley Syndicates, owner of Night In Vegas

We decided to swerve the July Stakes to come straight here to keep him nice and fresh. He's taking on proper horses but we're all very happy with him. He's the only horse to have raced over course and distance, so hopefully that stands him in good stead. We'll know whether Group races or sales races are the route for him after this.

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