- More
Simon and Ed Crisford hoping Flann Sunna can emulate Vandeek and provide a fitting farewell in Richmond Stakes
Three years ago trainers Simon and Ed Crisford provided Andrea Atzeni with a fitting finale to his career in Britain when Vandeek surged to victory in the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes before the rider moved to Hong Kong.
This year, the race could once again provide a last big celebration, but this time it would be for the Crisfords themselves with the father-son partnership, which has been in place since 2020, coming to an end next month when Ed moves to Dubai to take over as private trainer for Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum.
Flann Sunna, who will race for the first time in the silks of Sheikh Mohammed’s son, crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, is the juvenile handed the responsibility of emulating what Vandeek did in such good style in 2023.
"They’re very different horses," Simon Crisford said. "I think it’s difficult to make a comparison between them at this stage. The proof of the pudding is going to be in the eating, and we’re realistically not going to know what we have on our hands until we’ve seen him run."
Vandeek came into the Richmond Stakes unbeaten on his only start and went on to land both the Group 1 Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes.
Flann Sunna, who will be ridden by William Buick for the first time, has raced twice and won twice, and was seen to put in an "electric gallop" last weekend by the Racing Post’s Newmarket correspondent David Milnes.
Simon Crisford said: "He won well at Ascot last time, but this is a huge step forward from that race. He needs to improve, clearly, because he’s taking on some very good horses here.
"We've always liked him and he’s shown a lot of speed in his two starts, but you have to remember this is a tough test of a horse at this stage in his career."
What they say
Hugo Palmer, trainer of Adaay Of Scarlett
He's in super order and has come out of his last race in great shape. I think the track should suit him and I couldn't be more pleased with his preparation.
Richard Fahey, joint-trainer of Big Cigar
We’ve always thought plenty of him and I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes.
Richard Hannon, trainer of Cut A Dash
I didn't take him to Newmarket because he didn't scope right. He's had a nice break and he's in great nick. I loved his run in the Coventry and that's always an extremely reliable race. It's a tight race, but he has an excellent chance.
Phillip Makin, trainer of Hickory Lad
It looks a decent race and if he puts his best foot forward he can be competitive. I would’ve preferred some ease in the ground for him, but they’ve done a good job with the track.
Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Man's Best Friend
He's a nice colt. We're probably asking a lot of him in getting him out again so quickly after only winning his maiden at Naas the other day, but he's come out of that in good shape and it looked the right sort of race for him.
Sam Hoskins, racing manager for Kennet Valley Syndicates, owner of Night In Vegas
We decided to swerve the July Stakes to come straight here to keep him nice and fresh. He's taking on proper horses but we're all very happy with him. He's the only horse to have raced over course and distance, so hopefully that stands him in good stead. We'll know whether Group races or sales races are the route for him after this.
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inRaceday Intel
Last updated
- Why is dual Classic winner and Nassau Stakes favourite Diamond Necklace so low in the ratings?
- 3.35 Goodwood: Andrew Balding is fresh from Kalpana's King George glory - can See The Fire ignite against Ballydoyle's Diamond Necklace?
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
- 3.00 Goodwood: Derby fourth and a Royal Ascot winner bid to join illustrious roll of honour in a key St Leger trial
- She should turn up, dial it in and sparkle again - but Nassau Stakes test is the sternest yet for unbeaten Diamond Necklace
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Why is dual Classic winner and Nassau Stakes favourite Diamond Necklace so low in the ratings?
- 3.35 Goodwood: Andrew Balding is fresh from Kalpana's King George glory - can See The Fire ignite against Ballydoyle's Diamond Necklace?
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
- 3.00 Goodwood: Derby fourth and a Royal Ascot winner bid to join illustrious roll of honour in a key St Leger trial
- She should turn up, dial it in and sparkle again - but Nassau Stakes test is the sternest yet for unbeaten Diamond Necklace
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two