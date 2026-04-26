'She's wintered well and won't mind the trip judging by her homework' - has Billy Lee picked the right one in Naas feature?

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It is surely significant that Billy Lee has opted to ride the 91-rated Bonus Time over stablemate King Cuan , who is rated 17lb higher.

The unexposed four-year-old filly is trying the minimum trip for the first time and Lee's choice must be regarded as a serious statement of intent.

The former Gavin Cromwell-trained inmate chased home her now smart stablemate City Of Memphis on her racecourse debut at Cork last summer. Two of her last three outings have been over 7f and it might just be that sprinting will bring out the best in her. She’s a live contender here despite the official ratings suggesting otherwise.

King Cuan is unbeaten at Naas, but he has never won over 5f. His four victories have been over 6f and 7f and although he travelled like a dream for a long way over 6f at Cork on his reappearance, an extra furlong would benefit him.

The highest-rated runner in the race is Bucanero Fuerte , a Group 1 winner. He was a long way behind King Cuan in that Listed event at Cork this month but conditions were absolutely atrocious and he will be much more at home on this surface.

Moss Tucker won this Listed prize in 2023 and 2024 and the evergreen eight-year-old is back for another crack, returning from an absence of 555 days. The last time he raced was in the Champions Sprint at Ascot, where he was well down the field behind King Of Blue. It’s a massive ask.

Mission Central is an interesting runner. He won three times as a juvenile, with his top performance arriving on Champions Day at Ascot in the new conditions race for two-year-olds. He posted an RPR of 108 there and looks a ball of speed. The Ballydoyle contingent have tended to need their reappearances, though.

You can never discount the legendary Big Gossey , still going strong at the age of nine, but he’s another for whom an extra furlong, or maybe even two, would be a massive help.

In a wide-open contest, Bonus Time could prove to be the fly in the ointment, especially with Lee favouring her of the Paddy Twomey pair.

Ground and weather

The ground on Sunday was good to yielding, good in places. A dry day is forecast on Monday.

What they say

Jack Davison, trainer of Thunderbear

He made a mess of the start at Cork but hopefully that race has knocked the rough edges off him. He seems really, really well since the race and his owners are even coming over from England. I do think he will outrun his odds.

Stephen Thorne, trainer of Kerdos

He’s in good nick and it was trainer error running him at Cork. The conditions were horrific and I shouldn’t have run him. On the best of his form, finishing a close-up fifth in the King’s Stand last year, he would have to be bang there.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of King Cuan and Bonus Time

Bonus Time has wintered well and we’re looking forward to getting her started this season. She’s a filly who won’t mind the drop to five going by her homework. She has plenty of pace. King Cuan ran really well at Cork and will come on for it, too. Most of mine have needed their first runs back and I would say he did, too. He’s in good form since.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Bodhi Bear and Cardiff By The Sea

Cardiff By The Sea doesn’t get a yard beyond five furlongs, so we’re pretty limited with options for her. I was happy with her comeback at Cork but I would prefer a flatter track than Naas for her. The handicapper hasn’t missed Bodhi Bear and he’s up to a mark of 95 now after his win at the Curragh. It’s going to be interesting to see how he gets on up in grade.

By Chris Cook

1. Alvin will enjoy drier ground

Alvin became a non-runner on a rainy day at Bath recently but he should get a suitably dry surface back there for a sprint handicap (3.30). George Scott's three-year-old should get involved, granted a bit more luck than in his first two handicaps. Baulked just as he was about to make a run at Southwell last month, he was eased and finished last. Then at Lingfield, on All-Weather Finals Day, he was hampered at the start and forced to take a wide trip before running on into a close third, his best run yet.

2. Jamin mount an eyecatcher

Pretty Ambitious showed promise at a low level on her second run for Alice Haynes last year but ended her juvenile season on a downbeat note in November, when her jockey reported that she lost her action. Now with Harry Eustace, she makes her handicap debut at Lingfield (4.45) from a fair mark, with the possibility of better to come. Her partner is Pierre-Louis Jamin, who could hardly be hotter after six wins from 16 rides in the past fortnight. Jamin is two from three for the Eustace yard this year.

3. Prolific Callan back on the winner hunt

Henry Callan's fans should know that the teenage amateur is back in action in the opening race at Wolverhampton this evening (5.30). His win on No Knee Never last Monday took him to 12 wins from 36 rides in his career, or five wins from eight this year. James Owen's horse met trouble in running at Beverley on Thursday but still deserves to be taken seriously back on an all-weather surface, carrying a 5lb penalty for the Lingfield win.

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