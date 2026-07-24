'She's the best we've had her and she should have a massive chance' - the key angles for a stellar ITV Racing card

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Race in focus: Sky Bet York Stakes ( 2.35 )

The Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes has only attracted five runners, but it is competitive with each runner holding good claims of landing the £165,000 contest.

Last year's winner, Royal Champion , returns to defend his crown for Karl Burke on what will be his first start in Britain this year. The eight-year-old, who 12 months ago comfortably defeated Almaqam, was last seen finishing fourth to Romantic Warrior in the FWD QEII Cup at Sha Tin in April.

The Juddmonte-owned Item poses as his biggest threat in terms of the betting, with the fellow course-and-distance winner also a 2-1 shot with the race sponsors. Andrew Balding's three-year-old has plenty of weight in hand on Royal Champion, and has been given a break since not appearing to stay the trip when ninth of 14 in last month's Betfred Derby.

Damysus is stepping back up in trip for Wathnan Racing, having disappointed in two recent runs over a mile. The four-year-old was well beaten in both the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes and Queen Anne Stakes, but holds good form over this sort of distance having won a Listed race in France, while also second in last year's Dante.

Pride Of Arras , who beat him that day, reopposes here and is unbeaten in two starts on the Knavesmire. Ralph Beckett's representative also landed the Great Voltigeur Stakes, but needs to put a disappointing Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud run behind him.

The Roger Teal-trained Dancing Gemini completes the field, and is also in search of an improved performance based on his last few outings. The five-year-old never got going when a well-beaten fifth in the Prince of Wales's last time, and makes his first appearance at the track.

Runners to note

Dark Issue (1.45 Ascot)

For most middle-aged men, turning into a version of your father is cause for mild alarm. For Richard Hannon, it is an aspiration and he is showing signs of realising it this season.

Hannon junior is having his best season for some time, a return to the sort of strike-rate we were used to seeing in the years before his dad handed over the licence. In those days, two-year-olds were the foundation of the yard's success and the two most promising from this year's crop have big engagements upcoming. Pershaada seems set to run at Goodwood next week, while Dark Issue, who finished fourth in the Albany at Royal Ascot, heads the early betting for the Princess Margaret Stakes (1.45) at Ascot on Saturday.

Dark Issue: looks to get back to winning ways after her Ascot fourth Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The first four came clear in the Albany, and the first two have since bolstered the form in higher grades. Dark Issue sticks to the same Group 3 level, with her main challenge looking to come from fillies who contested the Queen Mary and Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot.

Evening Blues (2.00 York)

The Sky Bet Dash (2.00) at York is typically deep and there are a couple among the low-drawn horses, the type who tend to be favoured in these races.

Veblen Good was last off the shortlist at monster odds, he has a decent pot in him this season. He just loses out to Evening Blues, who took to sprinting - and no less importantly, to York - when finishing second here last month.

He went off like a shot that day, with a finishing speed percentage of 96.7 per cent showing he was slowing down at the end. Only the red-hot favourite Hallo Spaceboy was able to reel him in and nothing else got close.

Stall one has landed this race twice in the last decade and, now he has found his game, Evening Blues is one to look out for breaking from that stall. Given the pace he showed last time, you should not have a hard time spotting him.

Touleen (2.20 Ascot)

You could paint it as being asked to take odds-on about a filly who is 0-4 in Group races. That would be misleading, as Touleen may be one of the most progressive horses without a win this season.

No question her Rockfel fifth in the autumn, when she was 11-10 favourite, was disappointing. It was still a small advancement on her novice form and she has built further upon it in each start this season. She was second in the Fred Darling, sixth in the 1,000 Guineas and then split Precise and True Love in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Touleen was also better than the result at the Royal meeting, suffering interference up the inside which is all too common on the round course here. With much more improvement, she will be worth another shot in Group 1s. Nothing in this race should be able to live with her.

Keith Melrose

Best of the quotes

Richard Brown, racing manager to owners of Alta Regina

She's all good. She's drawn on the wing in stall one, but it might not be the worst draw for her. She was drawn on the wing at Lingfield, and Jamie taught her plenty that day. He's back on and hopefully she can run a big race. Going up in trip will help.

Clive Cox, trainer of Miss Kodi

She was a very pleasing debutante at Chepstow. This is a big step forward, but we're very happy, and she's a filly with a bit of quality.

Clive Cox, trainer of Addison Grey

I'm pleased with him. He hasn't enjoyed the best luck in his two previous runs, but I hope the track and a guaranteed strong pace will suit him.

Paul Midgley, trainer of Novello Lad

He's in good form. He disappointed at Thirsk for whatever reason, but before that his last few runs have all been career bests. It's a massively tough race, and it's the first big question we've asked him, but I like his draw. The faster they go, the better, and I'm expecting him to run well. He's a really big price.

Jack Channon, trainer of Sukanya

She's in really good form. I think she's the best we've had her since before Newbury. She just wasn't quite right after Ireland. She seems to be working very similarly to how she was in the spring, so if she can reproduce something like her Newbury form, she should have a fantastic chance.

Brian Meehan, trainer of Esna

She's had a nice break after Chantilly, and she's come back really well. She's been in great form all week.

Richard Brown, racing manager to owners of Damysus

James [Doyle] rode him in his work a few days ago and said he was in good nick. It looks a hot race, so we'll find out where we're at with him, but we're looking forward to seeing him back over a mile and a quarter. He ran well in the Dante there.

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