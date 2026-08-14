'She's had the perfect prep' - George Boughey battles fellow British trainers as he goes for $750,000 US prize with Michael Tabor's mare

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

George Boughey believes last-time-out winner Survie is right where he wants her ahead of the Grade 1 Christophe Clement Turf Stakes at Saratoga on Saturday.

Owned by Michael Tabor, the five-year-old daughter of Churchill teed up a tilt at this $750,000 contest with success in the Grade 2 Glens Falls Stakes over course and distance this month.

Newmarket trainer Boughey said: "She was an impressive winner of the Glens Falls, which was no surprise to us because she had been training great, and getting her over 12 furlongs was key as I think it's her optimum.

"She's been doing well leading into this, and hopefully we can get some Grade 1 black type."

Survie, who holds an entry for the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October, started her season with victory on the all-weather at Lingfield. She also finished third in a Riyadh Group 1 and in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes, before finishing sixth in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She beat Storm Miami by just under two lengths last time, and Boughey, who has booked Manny Franco for the ride, added: "I liked the way she came home two weeks ago, and I think she can be competitive. She took on the boys at Ascot, and getting her back up to this trip last time to take them on again was the perfect preparation."

Ed Walker (left) and Kieran Shoemark: combine with Fort George in this Grade 1

Lambourn trainer Ed Walker is hopeful that Fort George , who was just denied at Saratoga last month, can go one better, with Kieran Shoemark once again flying in for the ride.

He said: "We're excited to run him. He's had the perfect preparation, bar getting stung by a bee last weekend. His leg blew up and he was sore for about 24 hours, but it didn't affect his training.

"Kieran goes over to ride him, as he did when the pair were beaten just a nose in a Grade 2 there last month. The extra furlong this time will be no problem, and the horse is getting used to the track, so we're full of hope."

Ancient Egypt: leading contender for Amo Racing Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Also representing Britain is the Amo Racing-owned Ancient Egypt , who was last seen finishing a head second to Maltese Cross in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp.

Trained by Charlie Johnston, the son of Frankel also filled the same position in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. He is again ridden by David Egan.

Ole Crazy Bone defeated Fort George last time and reopposes in the seven-runner field, while Belmont Gold Cup winner Tawny Port runs for Miguel Clement, son of late trainer Christophe, after whom the race was renamed from the Sword Dancer Stakes following his death last year.

Three-time Grade 1 winner Program Trading and Grade 2 scorer Minaret Station complete the line-up.

Read more:

The Grey Horse Handicap: runner-by-runner guide to Newmarket's unique Saturday race

Flightline fever hits Europe as Coolmore unleashes Magna Cum Laude at Dundalk

The Racing Post has launched an essential new series for serious punters, in which pro punters and the Post's sharpest minds have come together to discuss how they tackle some of the key aspects of racing.

The Fundamentals of Betting , produced by former racing writer of the year Chris Cook, will run across seven parts and is available exclusively for Racing Post + Ultimate subscribers. Sign up now so you don't miss out.