Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender

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The Stewards' Cup is one of racing's great cavalry charges, with 28 horses set to fly down the fast 6f course at Goodwood on Saturday. Racing Post betting editor and sprint handicap connoisseur Keith Melrose gives his guide to every runner in this year's Stewards' Cup.

Keith Melrose's view: Is starting to look like a Group horse who doesn't suit Group races. He ran a cracker to be third in the Wokingham, the Royal Ascot equivalent of this race, but raced a bit too freely without loads of horses to cover him up at Newbury last time. In the thick of the action today in stall 20 and I reckon he'd be shorter if his stable didn't have the favourite.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view James Owen: "This time we've decided to claim off him with Mason Paetel, who takes off a valuable 5lb. For me, the horse is Pattern class. No matter how fast they go, he'll be travelling."

Soldier's Tree 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Mason Paetel (5lb) Tnr: James Owen

Keith's view: Probably found 6f at Ascot too much in the Wokingham, but a good gallop over 5f back there next time did the trick and he put up a career best. This speedier 6f should be fine, and William Buick takes the ride, but in stall two you'll need to get your binoculars out to see him.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view Hugo Palmer: "They both have good chances. Dubai Bling is a smaller, more nimble type who was criminally unlucky in the Wokingham, but he's going to need luck again because he likes to come from behind. He's better at this six furlongs and he was very good at five the other day."

Dubai Bling 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Keith's view: Is making his ninth start his first in a handicap, and when a trainer leaves it that long it usually means they think a horse is Group-class. Had a plum draw and a longer trip when winning a Listed race at Chester last time and neither looks to be so well in his favour today.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view Ed Walker: "Although I probably wouldn't choose to drop him back in trip, he's definitely got the boot for it and this is his last chance to run in a handicap. He could be very competitive."

Northern Champion 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ashley Lewis (5lb) Tnr: Ed Walker

Keith's view: Has been making a monkey out of me of late, I played him down in the Wokingham and the Hackwood Stakes and he has run belters in both. Has a good draw and is handicapped to run well, but at the risk of getting him wrong again I expect 'running well' to amount to minor honours at most.

Star rating: ***

Mitbaahy 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Charles Hills

Keith's view: Six of the seven best runs of this horse's life have been when he's got out of Britain. That's something I'm sure all of us with summer holidays coming up can relate to. Has not run since January, and wears blinkers for the first time. That has 'first day back blues' written all over it, to my mind.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view George Scott: "I’m happy with him. He’s been off a while so I expect him to sharpen up a little, but he’s well drawn."

West Acre 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: George Scott

Keith's view: How much training can 95-year-old Mick Easterby, who is still on the licence alongside son David, really be doing? You'd assume not a lot, but this horse is part of the case against as his impeccably timed improvement this summer is Mick Easterby to a tee. The canny Yorkshireman even managed to get his horse a good draw.

Star rating: ***

Sondad 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Keith's view: Owner-breeder Phil Cunningham likes to name his horses after pop songs, and this would be one of the less obvious ones; the Woodkid track, maybe? He's been one of Cunningham's best horses, finishing fourth in this and the Portland last year before winning the Ayr Gold Cup. He was down the field here on Tuesday, but has loads besides in his favour and I'd encourage channelling Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush - don't give up.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view Richard Spencer: "He had a bit of a pipe-opener Tuesday when he got into bad lack in running. He’s back to the fast six and George Wood takes over. He’s come out of the race well and hopefully he can run well from a good draw."

Run Boy Run 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Richard Spencer

Keith's view: Cunningham again, and you're probably singing along to this one. Bound to be popular, as he dotted up in this race last year and was second in the big handicap at Ascot last weekend. Had the draw on his side in both of those races, but doesn't today and that's the sticking point.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view Richard Spencer: "He ran probably a career best last week carrying a lot of weight in the International against what looked a very well-handicapped horse on the day. He’s in good form, he’s come out of the race well and hopefully he can run a solid race."

Two Tribes 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Richard Spencer

Keith's view: You might think, because I'm a professional, that the notes I keep are sober and tidy. Sometimes, though, they just say 'whoosh'. This horse has got that a few times, he might be the fastest starter in training. That helped him to win this race two years ago from stall 28. He is in 27 today, but he hasn't beaten a horse since winning last year's Wokingham and has not run at all in ten months.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view George Baker: "He had a bit of a setback in the autumn and his first run back in this race is going to be a big ask. He owes us nothing and is in a very good place. He’ll love the ground, he has a similar draw to when he won and it would be fabulous if it could happen again."

Get It 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: George Baker

Keith's view: The story goes that, when he jumped off after finishing a head second in the Wokingham, Ryan Moore asked for another go on this horse to put things right. It turns out 7f wasn't the answer last week. I'm not sure this week is either, he was the last horse to be drawn and got the dregs of stall 11. One more go, Ryan?

Star rating: **

Trainer's view Harry Charlton: "Everything went wrong in the International last week. He’s normally last away but he pinged the lids and because the way we ride him is to hold him up, Ryan [Moore] took him back. There really was no pace and the ones that featured were up just behind the pace. I thought he came into the race quite nicely two down and then the last 100 yards just caught him out. This is such a valuable race we thought we’d give it a go."

Completely Random 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Harry Charlton

Keith's view: He's named after his sire, who is in turn named after the US President rather than the recently-departed cricketer, but this horse is a real tempter outside off stump. Ended his three-year-old season with unfinished business, then returned from 18 months off with a promising run at Pontefract. Has it all been a ruse to get him ready for a big pot? He is in stall 28 and I am not ruling it out, even if James Doyle has chosen Evening Saigon instead.

Star rating: ***

Garfield Shadow 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Harry Vigors (5lb) Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

Keith's view: The sort of progressive four-year-old punters love to be with in races like this. He has won two of his three this year, with the slight complicating factor that all the improvement has come on the all-weather. Also needs things to drop right from stall 15. Clearly could win, but at 12-1 with those niggles I can't bring myself to back him.

Star rating: ***

Owner's view Owen Haly: "He's our flag bearer and everyone at the yard has a soft spot for him. We don't think he's reached his ceiling yet. He likely would prefer a bit more juice in the ground, however he is a stronger horse this year. Goodwood may not suit his run style, but the prize-money is exceptional."

Tuco Salamanca 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Keith's view: York's so hard to figure out that I really resent it when the market tells you one is a dead cert. That was what happened last weekend, when this horse was backed into 100-30 on the Knavesmire and had everything work out perfectly. He seems unlikely to get the same rub of the green from stall five today.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view Hugo Palmer: "I'm a little bit nervous about Stratusnine coming down the hill as he's quite a big, heavy-topped horse who is not guaranteed to handle the track, but it's worth so much money we thought it was worth a crack."

Stratusnine 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Keith's view: What's a Group horse doing this far down the weights? That was my first reaction, but Annaf is seven now and probably giving us the long goodbye. There might be one more big pot in him, he's been better than the result the last twice to my eyes, but it may be more likely to come at Ascot or Newcastle than from stall six in a Stewards' Cup.

Star rating: **

Annaf 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Michael Appleby

Keith's view: Had his pocket picked by Sondad at Epsom and went into my notebook for Windsor's big sprint final when he was given a quiet enough run in a qualifier there a few weeks later. That might still be Plan A, and the Stewards' Cup is rolling the dice on the way. Stall three is not the best, but he has at least got a pace-setter on his immediate left.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view Tom Clover: "Invictus Gold looks in good form. He's been a touch inconsistent this year but hopefully we've sorted that out and he can run a big race in the Stewards' Cup. We feel the sharp six will suit him well and that he's on a mark off which he can run well."

Invictus Gold 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Tom Clover

Keith's view: There is not much sadder than being the fastest horse in the wrong group, as this horse was in the Wokingham. His two runs since could count as marking time, remembering that new trainer Richard Hannon will still be getting to know him, and he comes back to a big sprint handicap with a plum draw over a track that better suits his style. I think he might be the one.

Star rating: *****

Trainer's view Richard Hannon: "He’s an honest gelding who always tries, he's had a good season so far and it was nice to get a win on the board back in May. He was a good third to Dubai Bling at Ascot earlier this month and is in fine form at home so I'm certain he'll run his race."

Fandom 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Keith's view: I was not a believer before the Wokingham, but he put my gas at a peep by finishing fourth and shaping better than even that suggests. Now returns to a course where he has won twice this year, and he was first out of the hat in Thursday's draw ceremony. With a free choice, James Owen opted for 23. With a free choice in the Stewards' Cup, punters would want a progressive horse with course form and a high draw. It looks like everyone might be getting what they want.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view James Owen: "This race has been Far Above Dream's target all year. He is training great, he's strengthened up and he's matured. He has turned into a man this year and I couldn't have him in better form."

Far Above Dream 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: James Owen

Keith's view: Went off favourite last year, when both Paul Kealy and I had him in the 'I don't care what price he is, I'm backing him' category. He finished nearer last than first and, a decent showing in the Ayr Gold Cup aside, it has been modest stuff since. I still think he's the right sort to blow apart a big sprint handicap, but he will get no more than a FOMO bet this year.

Star rating: ***

Hammer The Hammer 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Toby Moore (7lb) Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Keith's view: Got people excited ahead of the Wokingham when he won a trial at Carlisle like he could have put in another lap. Ascot might have come a bit too soon, he travelled but did not find much under pressure, but he has had a little break since and there would be far more surprising comebacks.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view William Haggas: "I don’t know whether he’s got a bit up his sleeve but a fast six should suit him well. I thought he ran well in the Wokingham when he didn’t really get home. He should run a good race."

Realign 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Keith's view: Has not run well in nearly a year, but when he last did it was over this fairly specialist course and distance. Not without appeal, but this is the Stewards' Cup; going for him would be like choosing an apple in a sweet shop.

Star rating: **

Flash Harry 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (3lb) Tnr: Clive Cox

Keith's view: Like Get It, this horse seems able to judge the start and he is often one of the fastest away. In better form than Get It, and although he hasn't run since May Andrew Balding wouldn't have bothered to call up Oisin Murphy if this were just a means to an end.

Star rating: ***

Berkshire Whisper 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Keith's view: Won the Two-Year-Old Trophy at Redcar, on soft ground. Landed the Ayr Silver Cup and then finished sixth in the Rous Stakes last autumn, both on soft ground. You may have picked up a pattern here. The ground today is fast, and he is in stall one.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view Richard Spencer: "He banged his head on the stalls at Ascot and then the tack went on Tuesday. He came out of the race well and he’s drawn low, so hopefully he can run a solid race."

Candy 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Richard Spencer

Keith's view: Racing Post SmartView is an excellent tool for cutting through the noise and just getting to the facts. It makes this horse its choice for the Stewards' Cup and, if I may paraphrase the algorithm as best I can, it's because he comes here off a big run, still has room to do better on his peak form, and he won on his only previous run at the track. A draw in 12 leaves him in the lap of the gods, but he's otherwise pretty appealing.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view Jack Channon: "We were gutted when he didn’t win the other day at Hamilton but I’m hoping we’ll get our payback here. He’s in great form and he’s really come right the last month, having not bee at his best for most of the spring. He ran a cracker the other day, the ground’s perfect and I think the draw in the middle is about right because they’ve been winning from anywhere. He’s a well-handicapped horse on his all-weather form. I think the race will suit him and we’re quite sweet on him."

Ferrous 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Jack Channon

Keith's view: More of a 6f horse than a 5f horse to my mind, which forgives a lot of his lesser runs this year. Still comes in with a patchier profile than you would like, but at least the price is generous.

Star rating: **

King Of Light 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

Keith's view: An important horse whether you fancy him or otherwise, as he is the main pace angle in the lower half of the draw. Came miles clear with Sondad at the Curragh last time but, unlike that horse, carries no penalty. I'll be having him onside, and if things don't fall right then I'll go in again at York, where he has already won this year.

Star rating: ****

Joint-trainer Sean Quinn: "You don't get too many chances to run in a race like this 5lb well in, so we're having a whirl. He's in great nick and the downhill track should suit him well." Dark Thirty 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Keith's view: You get the impression this horse is made of glass, as he has been on the track just eight times and only three times has he managed to run again within seven weeks. He is talented, though, and he travelled better than a seventh-placed finish in the Wokingham last time would suggest. James Doyle could have ridden Realign or Garfield Shadow, and neither of those are no-hopers.

Star rating: ***

Evening Saigon 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

Keith's view: Went from the Conference to the Championship in the space of a month in the spring, thanks to a hat-trick of all-weather wins. Ran in Sondad's race at Epsom, and while he didn't look totally out of place at that level (finished fifth) he didn't look like he's ready for the Premier League either.

Star rating: **

Gold Star Hero 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Keith's view: David O'Meara improving one is hardly a plot twist, and so it was with this horse early in the summer. He ran another good race over 5f here on Tuesday, and while he is inching forward you feel he needs another half a foot taking on the best 6f handicappers in a Stewards' Cup.

Star rating: ***

Toca Madera 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: David O'Meara

Keith Melrose's Stewards' Cup 1-2-3-4 prediction

1 Fandom

2 Dark Thirty

3 Realign

4 Run Boy Run

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