'She's definitely the best we’ve ever had' - Grand Annual third and Supreme absentee among key horses on Fairyhouse undercard

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While a pair of Grade 1s lead the action at Fairyhouse on Sunday, here are four contenders to keep an eye on elsewhere on the card . . .

Found to be lame at Cheltenham when one of Willie Mullins’ main bullets in the Supreme, Leader D’Allier now rocks up in the Grade 2 Donohue Marquees Novice Hurdle . The five-year-old built a formidable reputation in France, rattling off five consecutive bumper victories, culminating in a Grade 3 success.

Although his winning sequence ended on his stable debut when finishing well behind the talented Ballyfad, he quickly put that effort behind him when unchallenged to gain a first hurdling win at Punchestown in January.

This is much more competitive, but Leader D’Allier is the contender with the most potential to be a top-level performer.

He's On Fire and Patrick Mullins on the way to an easy win at Carlisle Credit: John Grossick

The Grade 2 Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle is such a deep contest that any one of half the 12-runner field could have been chosen as the one to concentrate on. But there has been market confidence behind the Rich Ricci-owned He’s On Fire.

Paul Townend’s pick from Mullins' five runners, the five-year-old ran to a decent level in France when a close runner-up behind a subsequent Listed hurdle winner and couldn’t have been more impressive when winning in a canter at Carlisle on his stable debut.

It can’t have been an easy selection for Townend given the options, so his choice must be respected.

Keep an eye out for Barry Connell’s Ksar Fatal, who could improve after beating subsequent easy winner Dani Donadoni on his return from a 290-day break last time.

Ian Donoghue saddles Break My Soul Credit: Patrick McCann

When Break My Soul won on her chasing debut at Gowran at the start of the season, trainer Ian Donoghue’s comments were striking when he proclaimed her “definitely the best we’ve ever had”.

She justified that lofty statement when a close third in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival last month and now runs from an Irish mark that is just 1lb higher.

If none the worse for her mighty Cheltenham performance, she is a key contender in the Listed BoyleSports Novice Handicap Chase . However, Shuffle The Deck and Come Walk With Me are just two of many who could be underestimated by their marks.

Many shrewdies were interested in Wrappedupinmay in the hunters’ chase on the Cheltenham preview circuit, but he was unable to take part due to the unsuitability of the ground.

Conditions should be no issue in the Race Displays Joseph O'Reilly Hunters Chase with rain forecast, and the dual winner for Paul Nicholls has thrived since switching to this discipline for trainer Sam Curling, who heads the champion handler standings as he bids for a first title.

Beaten by Hunters Yarn on his stable debut at Moig South, Wrappedupinmay put that right next time at Dromahane when comfortably clear of that rival and was better again on RPRs when last seen in January. Given the form of his trainer and the fact he has beaten his main market rival, he looks like a solid bet.

Read more Raceday Intel:

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Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

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