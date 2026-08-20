'She screams speed and always has done' - who will come out on top in a wide-open Nunthorpe?

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The rain has arrived at York at a particularly inopportune moment for all three of the highly rated foreign challengers, even if few of the home-based trainers are dancing with delight either now that conditions have eased.

Wesley Ward would no doubt have loved a repeat of the quick ground on which Bacio ran away from his rivals at Royal Ascot, while Francis Graffard has always maintained that King Charles III Stakes runner-up Rayevka is better on a sound surface.

Asfoora streaked to success on fast ground in this race 12 months ago and then defied all kinds of dire predictions to score in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp on ground officially described as 'tres souple', and which would have certainly been soft in British or Irish terms.

Summing up the positive case for Asfoora on what is almost certainly her career swansong, trainer Henry Dwyer said: "I’m very happy with her. I’ve been back in Australia but I landed back here on Wednesday and she looks pretty good to me. She had a gallop on the July course the other day with her usual workmate, Hungarian, and worked very well. The flat track at York certainly suits her."

Henry Dwyer after Asfoora's win in the 2025 Nunthorpe at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

But track conditions have certainly dampened Dwyer's optimism, and he is concerned that Asfoora's wheels may start spinning once the rain gets to work on ground already opened up by two and a half days of racing.

"The rain isn't ideal, but not because she doesn’t handle a soft track," said Dwyer. "She might even be a smidgen better if she can get her toe in. But she doesn’t like a ‘choppy’ track where she can’t get traction.

"A soft track on the first day of the Ebor festival, you would say no worries. But on day three, a choppy, soft track doesn't play to our strengths. That track at Longchamp, although it was soft, was like a bowling green. It was a beautiful track.

"Two hundred horses will have been across this track before we get to it and that’s our major sticking point. But we couldn’t be happier with her, she’s in great order."

Rayevka had to set off from Chantilly on Wednesday evening and the Aga Khan Studs team will have been keen observers of the day-two action on the Knavesmire before making a final call on her participation.

Rayevka (green cap) is just denied by Mission Central on fast ground at Royal Ascot in June Credit: AFP via Getty Images

"There's one time she ran on pretty soft ground at Longchamp last September and she was second," said racing manager Nemone Routh. "It wasn't ideal but she handled it. The rain isn't what we wanted but she'll run as long as it doesn't get really soft.

"Mickael [Barzalona] said he felt it was soft on Wednesday, but it's better in the straight than round the back and on the turn. After watching the racing, we'll make a decision in the evening. At the moment, if they don't get too much more rain, I'd say we're leaning towards running."

What they say

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Ain’t Nobody

He’s been gelded and he ran a stormer in this last year, so if he runs up to a similar level he’ll be thereabouts. York brought the best out of him last year and hopefully it will do again.

Jim Goldie, trainer of American Affair

After the summer we’ve had it’s now pouring with rain at York and if it continues like this we’ll be talking about soft ground, which changes everything. That would be our big concern but it would be for them all. If it was good to firm, I'd say he'd be the one they all have to beat. If he gets beat it’s because of the soft ground. But he might improve for it. His mother and his granny were both very good on soft ground.

Cover Up and James Doyle after winning the Sapphire Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Cover Up

He’s in super form. With the rain we’ve had it'll be interesting to see if the draw situation changes a bit. We appear to be drawn away from the pace on the wrong side of the track, but the change in the weather means none of us really knows. He ran really well in Ireland and hopefully he can back up that performance.

Sean Quinn, joint-trainer of Jm Jungle

We’re looking forward to it and he’s been training well since Goodwood. I wouldn’t have picked his draw but I think there’s a chance that the more the rain comes, the less of an advantage the far side might have.

Karl Burke, trainer of Night Raider

He looks fine and we’ve done a little bit of work with him in the stalls, because the last two or three times he hasn’t jumped particularly well. In this grade and on this track you need to be quick away and into your stride, so hopefully that works. We’ll know our fate pretty early. I don’t think you want to be down that far rail but if he’s quick away [from stall two] he should be able to drift off it. When the rain comes the draw can change very quickly.

Jonny Portman, trainer of Rumstar

He’s been second in two big races and his form's been as good as we’ve known him in terms of consistency. We didn’t really want to see the rain and hopefully up the middle of the straight it won't be too bad.

American Affair (far side) leads home Rumstar (second), Time For Sandals (third), Asfoora (fourth) and Jm Jungle (fifth) in the King George Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Mission Central

Everything has gone well with him since his last race. He’s back to five furlongs now and we think he should go well. He should be okay on the ground.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Azure Angel

I think the rain will dampen any chance she had. She wants fast ground. There are very few opportunities left for her, so we’re going to roll the dice and see how we get on.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Time For Sandals

Goodwood confirmed what we thought, which is that it’s how she’s ridden over five furlongs that matters, so we’re looking forward to this race. If we had the option we’d love quick ground. She ran well at Goodwood last year on good to soft, so as long as it’s not an extreme she’s going to handle it. If I had the option I’d give the draw back [stall 13] and keep the ground.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Fitzella

She’s in at the deep end, but if she could return to the form of her Commonwealth Cup fifth she has every right to take her chance. She hit the line well having been slowly away last time.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Pershaada

She won well last time when she got held up [in her run] a bit. She screams speed and always has done, so I’m very happy to stick at five furlongs for the moment, although I think she'll get six. It’s exciting.

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