A banker in a handicap? David Jennings ranks the seven favourites on day one at the Galway festival

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This is a huge week for punters at Galway and deputy Ireland editor David Jennings ranks the seven favourites on the opening day card.

7 Light Up The Dark

9-2, Connacht Hotel Handicap (6.40)

As Joseph O'Brien said himself, this mare is unexposed and open to big improvement, but it's a red-hot staying handicap and there are so many of her rivals who have chances. Add to that a poor draw in stall 21 and it is hard to recommend backing her at around 9-2. Others preferred.

6 Madbadanddangerous

11-2, Gra Chocolates Handicap (7.50)

Surprising winner of the Ulster Derby at Down Royal but has been hit with a 6lb rise for that and this looks just as tricky as that assignment.

Madbadanddangerous: faces a tough test Credit: Patrick McCann

Has two big advantages – a berth in stall one and Colin Keane. But even still, others like Darius Dark make more appeal.

5 Witches Familiar

13-8, Galmont Hotel & The Galway Bay Hotel Novice Hurdle (5.10)

A smart mare who won with a real swagger at Ballinrobe.

This is hot, though, and there are dangers absolutely everywhere you look. She will need to be every bit as good as she looked on her Irish debut and, if you're taking her on and laying her on the exchanges, you have plenty running for you.

She looks vulnerable in a race like this.

4 Hopeful Hero

4-1, Easyfix Iggy Daly Handicap Hurdle (5.40)

Took 11 goes to get off the mark, but did so in emphatic fashion at Bellewstown in what looked quite a competitive 16-runner maiden hurdle for the venue a few weeks ago.

Has some rock-solid bumper form, the best of which was chasing home Skerry Hill at Down Royal, and posted a Racing Post Rating of 115 when winning last time, which makes him look like a well-handicapped animal off 109 with Alan O'Sullivan taking off a very valuable 5lb.

3 Power Of Knowledge

8-11, Ray Dooley Monami Construction INH Flat Race (8.20)

The latest foal to represent the mighty mare Annie Power who, of course, won her bumper around Ballybrit for Jim Bolger. This brother to Davy Crockett and half-brother to Mystical Power, who both won around Galway, is bred to be special and it would come as no surprise whatsoever were he to make a winning debut in the concluding bumper.

That said, Gordon Elliott has been talking up Prime Contender while Teofil, who represents Bolger, has a good run at Punchestown under his belt. So this might not be a bad bumper at all.

2 One Number

Evens, Eventus Irish EBF Maiden (6.10)

There probably isn't another Constitution River in the line-up this time, but you won't need to be to win it and One Number sets a very high standard with a mark of 100.

Constitution River: won this race last year Credit: Getty Images

His Curragh debut effort behind Caleron is working out well and, of those we have seen, he has done the most.

Whether he deserves a mark as high as 100 is debatable, but he is going to be hard to beat no matter what happens.

1 Dancing Saxon

4-5, Clayton Hotel Galway Handicap (7.15)

You can say with some degree of certainty that Dancing Saxon will be the shortest-priced runner in any handicap at Galway this week. She is already 4-5 and you can only see her getting shorter.

Why? Well, because she is officially 16lb 'well-in' according to the figures after a corking run in a Listed race at Naas last week. She might be too good for handicaps and this is not a particularly good handicap, with quite a few of her main rivals pretty exposed.

Dancing Saxon is a filly in form, trained by a trainer in form, ridden by a jockey in form and she has loads in hand on ratings.

Galway is the last possible place on earth you want to be backing odds-on shots in handicaps, but this particular one might be an exception. Banker.

Read more:

Willie Mullins, Rich Ricci and a 'very impressive' French recruit: half-sister to Big Buck's bids to conjure opening-day magic for punters

'We've targeted a team at Galway' says Joseph O'Brien - but which 12-1 shot does he think could run huge on the opening night?

Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day

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