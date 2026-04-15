'She looks to have wintered well' - Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals returns with an eye-catching jockey booked

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Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals makes her seasonal return in the Zyn Abernant Stakes (3.00 ) with Ryan Moore an eye-catching booking on just his third ride for trainer Harry Eustace.

The Sands Of Mali filly was a consistent Group performer as a three-year-old but hit new heights with a 25-1 win at Royal Ascot, beating her male counterparts with subsequent Group 1 winners in behind.

She failed to win on her next two starts but ran respectably when dropping down to five furlongs to finish third in the King George Qatar Stakes before closing the season when seventh of 17 in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

Richard Kingscote partnered the filly in all but two of her eight starts but with the jockey in Hong Kong, Moore is on board for the first time.

"She seems well," Eustace said. "It's her first run of the year in a big field. The sprint division was hard to pin down last season, but she looks to have wintered well from three to four and we're looking forward to getting her out.

"If she can show similar form to last year that would be great. We love winning but she just needs to be competitive and we can build from there."

Time For Sandals, who arrives off a 222-day break in a field of 14, heads the market at 4-1 for the Group 3 race.



Aramram is next best in the betting for Richard Hannon, having made an impressive seasonal debut when winning the Listed Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster last time out, while Jasour , who finished a length behind him there, also lines up.

Betting analysis

In most years, Time For Sandals' win in the Commonwealth Cup at 25-1 would have been seen as something of a shock. Not in 2025, when she counted as a warm order compared with other sprint Group 1 winners like No Half Measures (66-1) and Powerful Glory (200-1).

The Commonwealth Cup has a tendency to look weak at the time, but the form often works out reasonably. There were three subsequent elite-level winners behind Time For Sandals that day, with Arizona Blaze going on to land Curragh's Flying Five, Big Mojo taking the Sprint Cup at Haydock and Shisospicy scoring in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar.

Arizona Blaze (purple silks, centre) winning the Group 1 Flying Five Stakes Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Time For Sandals herself ran well next time, despite looking a little tapped for toe over Goodwood's lightning-quick 5f, then found herself on the wrong side in the Sprint Cup. She starts the season with a puncher's chance in what is, to put it kindly, an open division.

In all the talk of Docklands and La Botte, Time For Sandals has arguably been forgotten as the likeliest breakthrough horse for her trainer Harry Eustace. Call this a personal theory if you like, but I will be keeping an eye on her for Ascot's 6f Group 1s in particular, given her sire is Ascot specialist Sands Of Mali and her dam's side is largely an all-weather pedigree.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Harry Charlton, trainer of Completely Random

He had a good run of it on the all-weather early this year, and it'll be interesting to see [how he gets on] as he was effective on the turf last year. This is a higher grade, and we hope he can take the all-weather form across into this race.

Clive Cox, trainer of Jasour and Diligent Harry

Jasour ran a blinder in the Cammidge after a very long layoff, and it's great to see him start the season positively. He's got some excellent form to back up. Diligent Harry had a very good start to the season, winning back-to-back Listed races on the all-weather and he's run to a very high level.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Quinault

He had a good time in Qatar. We've been really pleased with his prep for this race and this has always been the plan.

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