'She’s showing so much pace' - inside the Boughey and Crisford camps as flying juvenile fillies do battle

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Since the establishment of the Albany Stakes in 2002, seven fillies have completed the double three weeks later in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, and the George Boughey-trained Libertango bids to add to that tally following a thrilling come-from-behind success at Royal Ascot.

Barely two months after being bought at the Craven Breeze-Up Sale, and with a Leicester maiden win to her name on her debut, Libertango overcame what looked like an unfavourable draw and plenty of traffic to pick off a Ballydoyle hotpot in Sun Goddess.

Boughey said: "She’s trained super and we’re very happy. She’s not been with us a huge amount of time but her work was very good heading into Ascot and it was no surprise she was there at the business end. She had a troubled passage and hopefully she can have things a bit smoother here."

Boughey has elected to stick at six furlongs and fillies-only races for the time being – he has not given the daughter of No Nay Never an entry in either the Phoenix Stakes or the Prix Morny at this distance, though she is in the Moyglare over seven furlongs.

Libertango and Billy Loughnane after winning the Albany Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"Her work is progressive and we couldn’t be happier with her," said Boughey. "I don’t quite know what her trip is, she’s showing so much pace at home, but she was very strong at the line and I think we’re still learning about her."

While Libertango is reopposed by Albany rivals Jolivette (ninth) and Acclamation Star (tenth), the market is much keener on another of the Ascot juvenile contests as providing the main danger, courtesy of Queen Mary Stakes runner-up Senorita Bonita .

Having got to the front two furlongs out, Senorita Bonita was unable to resist the challenge of Victorious, but stuck on well to preserve second place.

"We’ve been delighted with her preparation for this race," said joint-trainer Simon Crisford. "We’ve taken the view that stepping up to six furlongs [from five] is going to suit her well and she’s been training very nicely in the build-up.

Senorita Bonita (left) gives chase to Victorious in the Queen Mary Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"It’s obviously a very strong renewal but our filly is progressing nicely. It’s a new distance but it’s something that we think she will appreciate."

Analysis: early prices underestimate the second favourite

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the first opportunities to test the form of the two-year-old races for fillies at Royal Ascot and we have a fascinating match between Albany winner Libertango and Queen Mary runner-up Senorita Bonita.

It was a monster performance from Libertango to get up late in the Albany after having to loop round runners from stall three and she is the likeliest winner. However, odds-on quotes are easy to resist against a rival of Senorita Bonita’s ilk.

My gut feeling is Victorious achieved more when winning the Queen Mary than Libertango did in the Albany and Senorita Bonita, who beat everything bar the new Ballydoyle juvenile star filly, is bred to thrive over an extra furlong at Newmarket.

It is difficult to understand why Senorita Bonita, who posted a 17lb higher Topspeed figure at the royal meeting, is such a big price by comparison.

Robbie Wilders

What they say

James Owen, trainer of Acclamation Star

She won well on debut and I felt she stepped forward on that in the Albany, where I felt she was drawn on the wrong side and caught on the wing, so she did a bit too much early. I actually thought it was a good run that you could mark up had things gone better, hence we’re having another go.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Alwaysanangel

She had a very impressive debut at Fairyhouse and is in good form since. This is a very strong race but it would be great to get some Group 2 black type with her.

Karl Burke, trainer of Etonnante

She's a smart filly and we've given her a little bit of time after Ripon. She's big and she's definitely strengthened and come on again. She worked very well last week and deserves to take her chance. She's a potential Group horse all day long but it's a tough race.

Ruby Moon returns after a winning debut at Carlisle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Peter Fahey, joint-trainer of Ruby Moon

She's a nice filly from a pedigree we've been very lucky with. She did everything straightforward on her debut and has given us no issues at home. It's obviously a big step up, but she deserves to line up.

George Margarson, trainer of Troublesome Guest

I was a little bit disappointed in the Albany but John Egan was on the stands' rail and he had to go forward or be killed. In a smaller field she should be able to switch and drop in, then show the turn of foot I see at home. She’s working to a similar level as [2013 winner] Lucky Kristale and, while I’m not saying she’ll turn out to be as good, she shows the same turn of foot at home.

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