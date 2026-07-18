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Saturday updates: eye-catching market move in Irish Oaks after Thundering On is taken out of Curragh Classic
Summary
- Oaks winner Thundering On is a non-runner in the feature Juddmonte Irish Oaks (4.35)
- The William Haggas-trained Earth Shot and Ballydoyle's Amelia Earhart are two of the main players for Saturday's Classic at the Curragh
- ITV Racing set to air seven live races at Market Rasen, Newbury and Ripon, including the Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes (3.37)
- Dan Skelton seeks another summer prize in the Betway Summer Plate (2.45)
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- Oaks winner Thundering On is a non-runner in the feature Juddmonte Irish Oaks (4.35)
- The William Haggas-trained Earth Shot and Ballydoyle's Amelia Earhart are two of the main players for Saturday's Classic at the Curragh
- ITV Racing set to air seven live races at Market Rasen, Newbury and Ripon, including the Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes (3.37)
- Dan Skelton seeks another summer prize in the Betway Summer Plate (2.45)
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Market move in the Irish Oaks
Joseph O'Brien may be without his star player in the Irish Oaks but it seems punters are keeping the faith as his other runner Johanna Walsh has been a significant market mover.
The Sea The Stars filly made an impressive leap from maiden to Group company when beaten just a head by Earth Shot in the Ribblesdale, where her inexperience looked to my eyes to have probably cost her the race.
She'll be a more shrewd operator this time around and punters have backed her into 4-1 (from 8) to give O'Brien his first success in the Classic contest.
'She's still got plenty to prove' - Ryan Moore's Irish Oaks verdict
With Thundering On out of the Irish Oaks, Ryan Moore will like his chance and thinks his mount could be a big improver this afternoon.
Moore rides Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart and thinks the 5-1 shot will come on from her no-show in the Oaks last month.
"The Oaks was a funny race, we didn’t go that quick, and I'm not sure how literally you should take the form," Moore said. "It was messy and I'm looking forward to seeing what she can do this time.
"She's still got plenty to prove but she'll like being back at the Curragh and the headgear could help too."
I'd be inclined to agree, considering how divisive a track Epsom can be, and she has been given plenty of time since that run to come back to her best.
Read the rest of Moore's thoughts on the Irish Oaks plus his other rides at the Curragh, here.
ITV schedule
ITV Racing may not be showing the Group action from the Curragh but there's lots of British racing on offer with coverage across three tracks:
1.55 Newbury: Listed BetVictor Steventon Stakes (1m2f)
2.10 Market Rasen: Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle (2m½f)
2.25 Newbury: Pertemps Handicap (2m½f)
2.45 Market Rasen: Betway Summer Plate (2m5½f)
3.02 Newbury: Group 3 Newbury Racecourse Hackwood Stakes (6f)
3.15 Ripon: Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap (1m4f)
3.37 Newbury: Weatherbys Super Sprint (5f)
Going latest
It'll come as a surprise to no one that we're in for another warm day this afternoon, and there is very little change in the going for our big meetings.
Conditions at the Curragh remain good to firm, good in places with a high of 23C anticipated, while temperatures will climb to 26C at Newbury, where the going is good to firm.
The ground has similarly stayed steady at Ripon (good, good to firm in places) and Market Rasen (good).
There is still no rain in sight, so remember to pack your sun cream if you're heading out.
Final hurrah for England?
There is a world outside of racing to bear in mind and the small matter of a World Cup game between France and England to consider this evening.
As a Scot, I'll tactfully refrain from giving my own views on the matter and leave it to the experts instead, with our brilliant match preview available on our site.
Read Aaron Ashley's thoughts on the third-place playoff and get his bet recommendations here.
New favourite installed in the Irish Oaks
Thundering On's absence in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (4.35) means Earth Shot now takes over as favourite for today's big Group 1 event.
The Wathnan Racing filly was last seen winning at Royal Ascot and is a best price of 5-2 to become William Haggas's first Irish Oaks winner in eight years under James Doyle.
Can she deliver or does Thundering On's omission blow this race wide open? Let us know your fancies at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Thundering On OUT of the Irish Oaks
There's been a bit of an early dampener on today's big race as Thundering On has been ruled out of the Irish Oaks.
The Joseph O'Brien-trained filly was a well-backed favourite to follow up her Epsom Classic success but will now no longer take part after going off her feed this morning.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live blog, where we bring you all the latest ahead of a great day of racing.
There's a little bit for everyone today. In the mood for some Group 1 action? Then we've got Thundering On seeking a Classic double in the Irish Oaks.
Looking for an interesting punting proposition? There's the Super Sprint at Newbury to puzzle over.
Done with the Flat and after some good jumps action? Then look no further than Market Rasen's Summer Plate. Overall, we're in for a treat this afternoon.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest with going updates, non-runners and key market moves, and, as always, please reach out with your own thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com.