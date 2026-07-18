Market move in the Irish Oaks

Amelia Earhart: can she bounce back in the Irish Oaks? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

With Thundering On out of the Irish Oaks, Ryan Moore will like his chance and thinks his mount could be a big improver this afternoon.

Moore rides Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart and thinks the 5-1 shot will come on from her no-show in the Oaks last month.

"The Oaks was a funny race, we didn’t go that quick, and I'm not sure how literally you should take the form," Moore said. "It was messy and I'm looking forward to seeing what she can do this time.

"She's still got plenty to prove but she'll like being back at the Curragh and the headgear could help too."

I'd be inclined to agree, considering how divisive a track Epsom can be, and she has been given plenty of time since that run to come back to her best.

Read the rest of Moore's thoughts on the Irish Oaks plus his other rides at the Curragh, here .