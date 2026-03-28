Welcome along to the Saturday blog

Albert Einstein: will he endorse his position for the 2,000 Guineas in the Gladness Stakes? Credit: www.carolinenorris.ie

Morning all.

Maddy Playle here signing on nice and early for a sensational day's racing across the globe.

As well as the traditional Flat-season opener of the Lincoln (3.32 ) at Doncaster, we have the return of the 2,000 Guineas favourite Albert Einstein against his elders in the Listed Gladness Stakes (3.05 ) at the Curragh.

There's another compelling Listed race at Kempton (3.13 ) and a sparkling Dubai World Cup card featuring Ombudsman (3.35 ), Calandagan (4.10 ), Forever Young (4.45 ) and many more.

Stay tuned for all of the latest news, views and market movers. Remember to get in touch with your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com.