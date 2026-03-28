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Saturday as it happened: World's best racehorse Calandagan pounces late to land Sheema Classic | Magnitude wins Dubai World Cup for US
Summary
- Albert Einstein finishes a disappointing sixth on return at the Curragh and drifts out to 16-1 (from 7-2) in 2,000 Guineas market
- Lincoln winner Urban Lion leads home a 64-1 on-the-card double for Jack Channon after trainer's earlier Spring Mile success with Mezcala
- Last year's Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Ombudsman makes a successful seasonal debut in the Dubai Turf
- The world's best horse Calandagan lands the Dubai Sheema Classic
- Magnitude wins the Dubai World Cup for the US
Summary
- Albert Einstein finishes a disappointing sixth on return at the Curragh and drifts out to 16-1 (from 7-2) in 2,000 Guineas market
- Lincoln winner Urban Lion leads home a 64-1 on-the-card double for Jack Channon after trainer's earlier Spring Mile success with Mezcala
- Last year's Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Ombudsman makes a successful seasonal debut in the Dubai Turf
- The world's best horse Calandagan lands the Dubai Sheema Classic
- Magnitude wins the Dubai World Cup for the US
Welcome along to the Saturday blog
Morning all.
Maddy Playle here signing on nice and early for a sensational day's racing across the globe.
As well as the traditional Flat-season opener of the Lincoln (3.32) at Doncaster, we have the return of the 2,000 Guineas favourite Albert Einstein against his elders in the Listed Gladness Stakes (3.05) at the Curragh.
There's another compelling Listed race at Kempton (3.13) and a sparkling Dubai World Cup card featuring Ombudsman (3.35), Calandagan (4.10), Forever Young (4.45) and many more.
Stay tuned for all of the latest news, views and market movers. Remember to get in touch with your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Key reading
Want unmissable insight on the day's racing?
Check out our new daily form guide The Edge, which breaks down the key angles for you.
Robbie Wilders has been up bright and early to compile today's edition and I've been somewhat charmed by his angle on a runner in the Lincoln (3.32).
I don't know about you, but I'll need all the help I can get to find the winner in the Town Moor charge.
Doyle insight
It's always a treat to hear from Hollie Doyle, who has been kind enough to offer her thoughts in the Punting Panel this week.
I was particularly enamoured by her double-figure selection in the Spring Mile (2.25) at Doncaster, while she also has her eye on an intriguing contender in the Dubai World Cup (4.45).
Don't miss her insight on the weekend's other big races alongside Sky Sports Racing presenter Callum Helliwell and our very own Robbie Wilders and Kitty Trice.
Australian agony for Haggas
There truly is no rest for the wicked.
After seeing off our West Country correspondent James Stevens at the pub last night, it was straight into the nitty gritty at 7am.
The early morning duties consisted of a report covering the overnight action from Australia, where Dubai Honour was denied a fifth Group 1 in the dying strides of the Tancred Stakes.
Read my report here, which also touches on defeat for the Prix de l'Opera winner Barnavara, who sold for 4,800,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mares sale.
There will be plenty of familiar names to British and Irish readers, including Light Infantry Man and Vauban.
Lincoln market movers
The William Hill Lincoln (3.32) is the primary punting challenge this afternoon and punters are speaking in favour of Urban Lion.
The five-year-old has been the best-backed horse of the morning in the race, having been cut to as short as 11-1 from a general 16-1 last night.
Mick Channon won the race in 2022 with Johan and now his son Jack has taken the reins and West Ilsley Stables and is hoping to star in the contest after a superb season last year.
Urban Lion finished fifth in last year's Hunt Cup off 1lb lower than his current mark and would have an excellent chance if back to his best after a few disappointing runs at the end of last season.
Elsewhere in the market, La Botte and Eternal Force are sharing favouritism at 7-2, with the latter the stronger of the pair.
Pricewise pick Rogue Diplomat has also been popular in his hunt for a five-timer at 8-1.
Others to have been nibbed at are Galeron and Botanical, while Shout and Valvano are weak.
Going updates
Doncaster
Good to soft, soft in places
Kempton
Standard to slow
Meydan
Dirt: fast
Turf: good to soft
Curragh
Soft to heavy
Uttoxeter
Good to soft
Stratford
Good, good to soft in places
Southwell
Standard
Non-runner news
All eyes on Meydan
Good morning,
Jonathan Harding here, taking over the reins from the early rising Maddy Playle.
We have a busy afternoon in Britain and Ireland but there is no doubt that the main event is Meydan, where Forever Young, Calandagan and Ombudsman are in action.
To find out more about the big three, why not check out this preview? As ever, please do keep me company throughout the afternoon and get in touch with your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com
Lincoln day latest
Our intrepid reporter David Carr has been in touch from Doncaster . . .
Lincoln day has dawned overcast and cool, not to say chilly in a wind that is biting. Do not expect conditions to dry out much, whatever the forecast.
Will Albert Einstein double up?
Coral make Albert Einstein a 9-2 shot to win today's Gladness Stakes (3.05), which he really ought to, and follow up in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket. As a big fan of Bow Echo for the first Classic of the season, that feels far too short. What do you think?
Walking in a Eustace wonderland
Could it be a big day for Harry Eustace? Punters seem to think so. There has been major support for Principality and Docklands, alongside Lincoln contender La Botte.
William Hill spokesman Lee Phelps said: “The Flat is back as the William Hill Lincoln takes centre-stage and we’re seeing some eye-catching money for some Harry Eustace-trained runners at Doncaster. Principality has been hammered into 8-1 from 14s overnight in the William Hill Epic Boosts Spring Mile, alongside Queen Anne hero, Docklands, in the William Hill Doncaster Mile.
“Docklands is now the clear 13-8 favourite from Excellent Believe at 4-1, and it seems our customers think it could be a red-letter day for Eustace. His La Botte, the well-backed ante-post punt in the William Hill Lincoln, has been usurped as favourite, but remains steady at 4-1. We’re set fair for some cracking action on Town Moor, and we’re keeping a close eye on the Newmarket raiders.”
Toby Moore on Anno Domini
Oddly enough, Ryan Moore has never won the Lincoln, but his son Toby has an opportunity to do so today aboard Anno Domini for trainer Charlie Appleby.
The young jockey has been in touch with our Newmarket correspondent David Milnes, and said: "I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity and I've had a sit on him at home and he's good to go. It looks a strong race this year."
In-form Harry Wilson
Harry Wilson had winners at 10-1, 15-2, 9-2 and 2-1 last night, and you can find out all of his latest fancies in today's Cracking The Puzzle.
Will a mile suit Survie?
Away from Doncaster, it will be interesting to see how Survie gets on dropped to a mile for the Listed Virgin Bet Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes (3.13), having finished third in Saudi Arabia over a mile and a quarter last time. I spoke to George Boughey this week for an upcoming stable tour and this is a bit of an experiment, one that if successful could open up more doors for the five-year-old.
Ten-minute warning
De Sousa scores
Silvestre De Sousa gets off to a flyer on Dubai World Cup night with Banishing running down his rivals to take the Godolphin Mile.
That was a brilliant ride from De Sousa. Patience paid off while his main rival, Commissioner King, set rapid fractions.
6-1 Dubai Pricewise winner
'He's a proper miler'
Just the cool £429,630 winning prize for Silvestre de Sousa with Banishing's Godolphin Mile success, although it evidently wasn't as straightforward as it first seemed.
He said: "My horse was coming back in trip and he's a proper miler. I took a safe option but the horse wasn't helping. He was lugging to the outside and switched leads, but he straightened up well."
What an odd race
Fairy Glen lands the Dubai Gold Cup for Simon and Ed Crisford in a race that set up well for the closers with Sunway bombing off in front under Silvestre de Sousa.
Nearly Brocklesby time
David Carr is at Doncaster and he has picked out Amo Racing's Blixen Force ahead of the Brocklesby. He has also managed to snap a photo of a certain Frankie Dettori.
Get the lowdown on the Brocklesby here. A couple of horses playing up due to the wind, so you have time to have a quick study!