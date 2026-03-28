Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down

Saturday as it happened: World's best racehorse Calandagan pounces late to land Sheema Classic | Magnitude wins Dubai World Cup for US

Summary
  • Albert Einstein finishes a disappointing sixth on return at the Curragh and drifts out to 16-1 (from 7-2) in 2,000 Guineas market
  • Lincoln winner Urban Lion leads home a 64-1 on-the-card double for Jack Channon after trainer's earlier Spring Mile success with Mezcala
  • Last year's Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Ombudsman makes a successful seasonal debut in the Dubai Turf
  • The world's best horse Calandagan lands the Dubai Sheema Classic
  • Magnitude wins the Dubai World Cup for the US
iconCopy
Summary
  • Albert Einstein finishes a disappointing sixth on return at the Curragh and drifts out to 16-1 (from 7-2) in 2,000 Guineas market
  • Lincoln winner Urban Lion leads home a 64-1 on-the-card double for Jack Channon after trainer's earlier Spring Mile success with Mezcala
  • Last year's Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Ombudsman makes a successful seasonal debut in the Dubai Turf
  • The world's best horse Calandagan lands the Dubai Sheema Classic
  • Magnitude wins the Dubai World Cup for the US

Welcome along to the Saturday blog

Albert Einstein after winning the Marble Hill Stakes
Albert Einstein: will he endorse his position for the 2,000 Guineas in the Gladness Stakes?Credit: www.carolinenorris.ie

Morning all. 

Maddy Playle here signing on nice and early for a sensational day's racing across the globe.

As well as the traditional Flat-season opener of the Lincoln (3.32) at Doncaster, we have the return of the 2,000 Guineas favourite Albert Einstein against his elders in the Listed Gladness Stakes (3.05) at the Curragh.

There's another compelling Listed race at Kempton (3.13) and a sparkling Dubai World Cup card featuring Ombudsman (3.35), Calandagan (4.10), Forever Young (4.45) and many more.

Stay tuned for all of the latest news, views and market movers. Remember to get in touch with your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com.

Key reading

Bob The Bandit (yellow sleeves, far right) finished second in the Brocklesby for Bill Turner in 2024
Doncaster: hosts the Lincoln this afternoonCredit: john grossick

Want unmissable insight on the day's racing? 

Check out our new daily form guide The Edge, which breaks down the key angles for you.

Robbie Wilders has been up bright and early to compile today's edition and I've been somewhat charmed by his angle on a runner in the Lincoln (3.32).

I don't know about you, but I'll need all the help I can get to find the winner in the Town Moor charge.

Doyle insight

Hollie Doyle wearing the colours of Imad Alsagar poses at Ascot racecourse
Hollie Doyle: rides at Southwell this afternoonCredit: Edward Whitaker

It's always a treat to hear from Hollie Doyle, who has been kind enough to offer her thoughts in the Punting Panel this week.

I was particularly enamoured by her double-figure selection in the Spring Mile (2.25) at Doncaster, while she also has her eye on an intriguing contender in the Dubai World Cup (4.45).

Don't miss her insight on the weekend's other big races alongside Sky Sports Racing presenter Callum Helliwell and our very own Robbie Wilders and Kitty Trice.

Australian agony for Haggas

Dubai Honour is nabbed late by Aeliana in the Tancred Stakes
Dubai Honour (left): mowed down in the dying strides of the Tancred Stakes by Aeliana (right)Credit: Darrian Traynor (Getty Images)

There truly is no rest for the wicked. 

After seeing off our West Country correspondent James Stevens at the pub last night, it was straight into the nitty gritty at 7am.

The early morning duties consisted of a report covering the overnight action from Australia, where Dubai Honour was denied a fifth Group 1 in the dying strides of the Tancred Stakes.

Read my report here, which also touches on defeat for the Prix de l'Opera winner Barnavara, who sold for 4,800,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mares sale. 

There will be plenty of familiar names to British and Irish readers, including Light Infantry Man and Vauban.

Lincoln market movers

Jack Channon: expanding string to 90 this season
Jack Channon: trains Lincoln mover Urban LionCredit: Edward Whitaker

The William Hill Lincoln (3.32) is the primary punting challenge this afternoon and punters are speaking in favour of Urban Lion.

The five-year-old has been the best-backed horse of the morning in the race, having been cut to as short as 11-1 from a general 16-1 last night.

Mick Channon won the race in 2022 with Johan and now his son Jack has taken the reins and West Ilsley Stables and is hoping to star in the contest after a superb season last year.

Urban Lion finished fifth in last year's Hunt Cup off 1lb lower than his current mark and would have an excellent chance if back to his best after a few disappointing runs at the end of last season. 

Eternal Force wins his third race in a row
Eternal Force: another popular Lincoln pickCredit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

Elsewhere in the market, La Botte and Eternal Force are sharing favouritism at 7-2, with the latter the stronger of the pair.

Pricewise pick Rogue Diplomat has also been popular in his hunt for a five-timer at 8-1.

Others to have been nibbed at are Galeron and Botanical, while Shout and Valvano are weak.

Going updates

Opera Ballo and William Buick power home to win the Jebel Hatta at Meydan
Dubai has been hit with storms ahead of the Dubai World CupCredit: Dubai Racing Club

Doncaster
Good to soft, soft in places

Kempton
Standard to slow

Meydan
Dirt: fast
Turf: good to soft

Curragh
Soft to heavy

Uttoxeter
Good to soft

Stratford
Good, good to soft in places

Southwell
Standard

Non-runner news

David O'Meara: centuries have become the norm for the North Yorkshire trainer
David O'Meara: trains tough handicapper Bopedro

The sole non-runner of interest today so far is the old boy Bopedro, who is out of the Lincoln (3.32) with a temperature.

All eyes on Meydan

Forever Young, Calandagan and Ombudsman all line up today
Forever Young, Calandagan and Ombudsman all line up today

Good morning,

Jonathan Harding here, taking over the reins from the early rising Maddy Playle. 

We have a busy afternoon in Britain and Ireland but there is no doubt that the main event is Meydan, where Forever Young, Calandagan and Ombudsman are in action.

To find out more about the big three, why not check out this preview? As ever, please do keep me company throughout the afternoon and get in touch with your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com

Lincoln day latest

The scene on Lincoln day at Doncaster
The scene on Lincoln day at Doncaster

Our intrepid reporter David Carr has been in touch from Doncaster . . .

Lincoln day has dawned overcast and cool, not to say chilly in a wind that is biting. Do not expect conditions to dry out much, whatever the forecast.

Will Albert Einstein double up?

Coral make Albert Einstein a 9-2 shot to win today's Gladness Stakes (3.05), which he really ought to, and follow up in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket. As a big fan of Bow Echo for the first Classic of the season, that feels far too short. What do you think?

Walking in a Eustace wonderland

Docklands: "
Docklands: lines up in the Doncaster Mile for Harry EustaceCredit: Patrick McCann

Could it be a big day for Harry Eustace? Punters seem to think so. There has been major support for Principality and Docklands, alongside Lincoln contender La Botte.

William Hill spokesman Lee Phelps said: “The Flat is back as the William Hill Lincoln takes centre-stage and we’re seeing some eye-catching money for some Harry Eustace-trained runners at Doncaster. Principality has been hammered into 8-1 from 14s overnight in the William Hill Epic Boosts Spring Mile, alongside Queen Anne hero, Docklands, in the William Hill Doncaster Mile.

“Docklands is now the clear 13-8 favourite from Excellent Believe at 4-1, and it seems our customers think it could be a red-letter day for Eustace. His La Botte, the well-backed ante-post punt in the William Hill Lincoln, has been usurped as favourite, but remains steady at 4-1. We’re set fair for some cracking action on Town Moor, and we’re keeping a close eye on the Newmarket raiders.”

Toby Moore on Anno Domini

Toby Moore before his first ride at Kempton 10/10/2025 on Valdorcia. Pic: Charlie Crowhurst
Toby Moore: has a promising ride in the Lincoln at Doncaster

Oddly enough, Ryan Moore has never won the Lincoln, but his son Toby has an opportunity to do so today aboard Anno Domini for trainer Charlie Appleby.

The young jockey has been in touch with our Newmarket correspondent David Milnes, and said: "I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity and I've had a sit on him at home and he's good to go. It looks a strong race this year."

In-form Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson had winners at 10-1, 15-2, 9-2 and 2-1 last night, and you can find out all of his latest fancies in today's Cracking The Puzzle.

Will a mile suit Survie?

Survie: placed in Saudi Arabia when last seen
Survie: placed in Saudi Arabia when last seenCredit: John Grossick

Away from Doncaster, it will be interesting to see how Survie gets on dropped to a mile for the Listed Virgin Bet Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes (3.13), having finished third in Saudi Arabia over a mile and a quarter last time. I spoke to George Boughey this week for an upcoming stable tour and this is a bit of an experiment, one that if successful could open up more doors for the five-year-old.

Ten-minute warning

We are ten minutes out from the opener on Dubai World Cup night, with some of the world's finest horses in action. We kick off with the Godolphin Mile (12.20). Click here for all the key quotes and insights for some of the big races on the undercard.

De Sousa scores

Silvestre de Sousa: "I don’t agree with the totting-up system"
Silvestre de Sousa: has landed the Godolphin MileCredit: Edward Whitaker

Silvestre De Sousa gets off to a flyer on Dubai World Cup night with Banishing running down his rivals to take the Godolphin Mile. 

That was a brilliant ride from De Sousa. Patience paid off while his main rival, Commissioner King, set rapid fractions.

6-1 Dubai Pricewise winner

Richard Young off the mark there with Banishing landing the Godolphin Mile. You can read the rest of his and Phill Anderson's selections in their Dubai World Cup Pricewise.

'He's a proper miler'

Just the cool £429,630 winning prize for Silvestre de Sousa with Banishing's Godolphin Mile success, although it evidently wasn't as straightforward as it first seemed.

He said: "My horse was coming back in trip and he's a proper miler. I took a safe option but the horse wasn't helping. He was lugging to the outside and switched leads, but he straightened up well."

What an odd race

Simon and Ed Crisford: train likely hot favourite Al Shaham
Simon and Ed Crisford: trainers of Dubai Gold Cup winner Fairy GlenCredit: Edward Whitaker

Fairy Glen lands the Dubai Gold Cup for Simon and Ed Crisford in a race that set up well for the closers with Sunway bombing off in front under Silvestre de Sousa.

Nearly Brocklesby time

Frankie Dettori: on the ground at Doncaster today
Frankie Dettori: on the ground at Doncaster today

David Carr is at Doncaster and he has picked out Amo Racing's Blixen Force ahead of the Brocklesby. He has also managed to snap a photo of a certain Frankie Dettori.

Get the lowdown on the Brocklesby here. A couple of horses playing up due to the wind, so you have time to have a quick study!

12
chevron icon