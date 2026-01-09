- More
Saturday build-up as it happened: Kempton novice winner with form over El Cairos cut to 25-1 for Supreme | Fontwell to inspect on Sunday
Summary
- Kempton's Lanzarote Hurdle (3.17) card passes inspection
- Warwick and Fairyhouse called off due to frost
- ITV4 to show 11 races at Kempton, Lingfield and Newcastle
Racecards | Intel | Tips
Good morning!
Hello!
Another big Saturday rolls around and it's another morning spent nervously waiting to see if the day's big jumps meetings will go ahead.
The racing calendar has been decimated by bad weather over the past week and there are inspections being held at Fairyhouse, Kempton and Warwick today.
Should the racing go ahead we are in for a treat - with Warwick's Classic Chase and the Lanzarote headlining some brilliant cards which will warm the cockles.
We'll be bringing you all of the latest throughout the morning and into the afternoon, come on!
Where we currently stand . . .
Here is the outlook ahead of today's racing:
Fairyhouse - inspection at 7.30am
Kempton - inspection at 8am
Lingfield - AW
Newcastle - AW
Warwick - inspection at 8am
Wetherby - CANCELLED
News from Fairyhouse 🇮🇪
After an early inspection Fairyhouse has announced they will be going again at 10am, with parts of the track currently unraceable after temperatures dropped to -3 overnight.
Warwick is OFF ❌
We have our first faller of the day - Warwick's Classic Chase card has been called off due to a frozen track.
A line from Warwick . . .
The track has posted the following . . .
Today's Classic Chase was meant to be a key springboard for Myretown, L'Homme Presse and Mr Vango as they plotted a route towards the Gold Cup or Grand National in the spring - it will be fascinating to see where they end up next.
That said, looking out of the window spring feels a long, long way off!
Kempton is ON!
Some good news! Kempton has passed its morning inspection and the Lanzarote Hurdle meeting will go ahead 😎
A word from Kempton's clerk . . .
And breathe! It's great news Kempton is going ahead, and the relief will be shared between trainers, jockeys and punters alike.
However, nobody will be more content than Kempton's clerk of the course Barney Clifford.
On the meeting being given the green light, he said: "We've given it the go ahead.
"It's a bit crispy on top but temperatures are now -0.5C, having been -1.5C, and that crispiness should be gone by 10am, hopefully. We're good, good to soft in places."
Prospects for Fairyhouse
We've had a bit of everything on the inspection front this morning and let's hope Fairyhouse joins Kempton in getting the go-ahead.
Officials are looking again at 10am for the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Chase fixture and earlier clerk of the course Brian Hamilton said: "Unfortunately temperatures dropped lower than forecast and got down to -3C for a sustained period of time. That has got the frost back into the ground and parts of the track are now unfit for racing.
"We also have a status yellow fog warning in place until 10am. Temperatures are due to rise later this morning and we'll give the meeting every chance of going ahead. We're due to have temperatures of up to 2-3C by race time, so hopefully we can give a positive update later this morning."
Kempton non-runners
Paul Nicholls' strong team for Kempton has been depleted somewhat with three of the four non-runners - Outlaw Peter, Pourquoi Pas Papa and Captain Teague - from his stable. The Dan Skelton-trained Gambino is a notable absentee in the opener, too.
Full list of Kempton non-runners
12.20 6 Gambino (vet's certificate)
12.55 1 Outlaw Peter (self-certificate)
1.30 6 Pourquoi Pas Papa (sc)
3.17 2 Captain Teague (sc)
Fairyhouse is OFF ❌
Some bad news, I'm afraid. Fairyhouse's meeting has been cancelled after a second inspection with temperatures remaining at -1C in County Meath.
Revised ITV4 Racing schedule
Following the cancellation of Warwick and Fairyhouse, ITV Racing has moved to add some all-weather action to its schedule, meaning there are now a total of 11 races on ITV4. Here's the full list . . .
Kempton
1.30 Coral Juvenile Hurdle, 2m
2.05 Coral Handicap Chase, 3m
2.40 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f
3.17 Coral Lanzarote Hurdle, 2m5f
Lingfield
1.10 Midnite Maiden Stakes, 1m2f
1.47 Join The Midnite Movement Handicap, 1m2f
2.20 Midnite Handicap, 5f
3.00 Bet Builder & Midnite Handicap, 5f
3.38 Midnite Handicap, 1m4f
Newcastle
3.10 Midnite Amateur Riders’ Handicap, 1m2f
3.47 Bet MGM Handicap, 1m
The scene at Fairyhouse
Helping hand for Kempton
Now we know where we stand, it's time to get stuck into the action. Kempton is undoubtedly centre stage and ace tipster Harry Wilson has picked out a selection for every race at the track. After firing in two 11-4 winners in his last column, he's on a roll too.
Jones sweet on Lanzarote ride
King George-winning rider Ben Jones has an exciting book of four rides at Kempton, so it looks significant that he rates his best chance as coming in the most competitive race.
Jones is sweetest on the prospects of his Coral Lanzarote Hurdle (3.17) mount Lanesborough, who is 9-2 with the sponsors.
The jockey wrote on his Ladbrokes blog: "I love this horse. If he's got any problem at all, it's that he wants to do things too much; he's a little bit keen and wants to get on with things.
"But a big field and a good gallop are really going to suit him. He's a very versatile horse and I'm hoping he's still well handicapped. Even though there's are a lot of runners here, he's probably the one I'm most looking forward to."
Close to the off
We're ten minutes away from the first race of the day, the mile handicap at Lingfield (11.40), for which the prolific Dandy Khan heads the betting. Let me know who you're backing today on liveblog@racingpost.com
Paddy Power's latest movers
These market movers for the ITV4 races, and the rest of the Kempton card, have just come in from Paddy Power . . .
Kempton
12.55 Old Cowboy 7-2 (from 9-2)
1.30 King Al 10 (from 12)
2.05 Soul Icon 15-2 (from 17-2)
2.40 Master Chewy 13-2 (from 15-2)
3.17 A Pai De Nom 4-1 (from 9-2)
3.53 We're Red And Blue 9-2 (from 11-2)
Lingfield
1.47 Flightofthephoenix 9-2 (from 11-2)
2.20 Gogo Yubari 11-4 (from 7-2)
3.30 The Thames Boatman 4-1 (from 9-2)
3.38 Wonder 7-2 (from 4)
Newcastle
3.10 Alpine Sierra 11-4 (from 10-3)
3.47 Mao Shang Wong 5-1 (from 6)
Carroll's best chance of a double
Master all-weather trainer Tony Carroll has won the first race at Lingfield with Francesi, who took 7lb claimer Myla Coppins' career record to four winners from ten rides.
Carroll has a load more runners on the card and when pressed for his best chance of another winner on Sky Sports Racing, he replied: "Tortured Soul comes to hand at this time of year and won nicely the other day, so hopefully he can follow-up."
A royal day for King?
The first race at Kempton is fast approaching. Last season's Punchestown bumper winner Baron Noir is favourite to kick off a big day for Alan King.
The trainer has some other big bullets to fire, particularly with stable star Edwardstone and the well-backed The Doyen Chief to come.
Baron lords it over rivals
Baron Noir looked like he was going to win easily but he had to work hard in the home straight to land odds of 4-6 in the 2m novice hurdle. He'll need to brush up his jumping under pressure but the engine is clearly there.
The winner, who beat Supreme Novices' favourite El Cairos in a Punchestown bumper last season, is priced around 25-1 for the festival opener.
The winning time of 3m 50.81s suggests the ground is as described at good, good to soft in places.
Fontwell rolls over inspection
Some more inspection news has just come in, with Fontwell's Sunday meeting subject to an 8.30am inspection. The course passed a check at lunchtime with temperatures having risen to 5C and they are expected to stay above freezing overnight.
There are no problems anticipated for Punchestown's Sunday fixture, headlined by the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (2.20).