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Saturday build-up: whose Royal Ascot odds could tumble on a busy Saturday? | Ten races live on ITV including Irish 2,000 Guineas
Summary
- There is Classic action in Ireland with the Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40) at the Curragh
- Gstaad is a heavy odds-on favourite to go one better than his second to Bow Echo at Newmarket
- Royal Ascot contenders line up in the Sandy Lane (2.48) and Temple Stakes (3.30) at Haydock
- Late Derby clues will be on offer in the Cocked Hat Stakes (2.00) at Goodwood
- Get in touch and let us know your thoughts ahead of the day's racing at liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
Summary
- There is Classic action in Ireland with the Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40) at the Curragh
- Gstaad is a heavy odds-on favourite to go one better than his second to Bow Echo at Newmarket
- Royal Ascot contenders line up in the Sandy Lane (2.48) and Temple Stakes (3.30) at Haydock
- Late Derby clues will be on offer in the Cocked Hat Stakes (2.00) at Goodwood
- Get in touch and let us know your thoughts ahead of the day's racing at liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
Moore's thoughts
A penny for Ryan Moore's thoughts? You're in luck as he spoke to World Pool about his rides ahead of a big afternoon.
He’s by Wootton Basset out of Embellish, so he’s a full brother to Endorsement. He has been working well and has done some nice pieces of work in the lead-up to this.
Obviously, it’s his first run so we will be learning about him. Most of his opponents are making their debuts as well, so nobody knows quite where they stand really.
We run two others, Bold Commander, who is a No Nay Never out of Alphabet who’s shown plenty of pace, and South Dakota, who’s a St Mark’s Basilica out of Palace.
He was last seen at Sha Tin when running behind Ka Ying Rising in the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize. He wasn’t disgraced, only being beaten six lengths by the best sprinter on the planet.
It’s a good race and it’s usually a good pointer to the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Powerful Glory was a big-price winner on Champions Day, so he needs to back that up, Bucanero Fuerte is a horse with high-class form – being a Group 1 winner in the past – as is Montassib. Spycatcher is rock-solid at this level, and you must respect Big Gossey at the Curragh too. It’s quite a competitive race but I believe Comanche Brave holds a good chance.
He’s done nothing wrong in his career; he’s a Coventry winner and a Breeders’ Cup winner as a two-year-old. He ran well in the 2,000 Guineas when finishing second to Bow Echo, finishing eight lengths clear of the third Distant Storm who reopposes here, with Thesecretadversary and Power Blue further behind.
On that form, he’s very hard to beat and I’m looking forward to riding him. He deserves to win one of these and hopefully he can do that on Saturday.
Distant Storm was just behind us in the Dewhurst, and you could make an argument that he could get closer. Thesecretadversary did a few things wrong at Newmarket and could improve, whilst Alparslan is a Greenham winner that looks a nice type. Power Blue is a Group 1-winning two-year-old and he ran respectably in the 2000 Guineas, but he may be better over shorter.
He’s a progressive son of Wootton Bassett, who has won his last three starts, the latest being a Listed race at the track.
The step up to a mile-and-a-quarter looks as if it will suit, he has a super attitude, and he’ll likely be favourite here.
The biggest danger could be his stable companion Drop Dead Gorgeous. She’s a lovely, big filly that won on debut before not getting the clearest of runs last time in a Group 3 over a mile.
Shaihaan won a maiden over course and distance at the end of March and was fourth in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown. Mr Vettori was a long way behind Benvenuto Cellini last time at Chester, and it will be interesting to see how these horses all stack up with the different lines of form.
Expert insight
If it's top-class analysis and punting pointers you're after, look no further than The Edge.
Harry Wilson is at the controls of our specialist resource this morning, while you can check out more of his fancies in Cracking The Puzzle.
Playing the long game
We could see Royal Ascot winners, an Oaks winner and a Derby winner today.
Here are some prices to take a look at if you fancy an ante-post punt. The following prices are from bet365.
Division
Today: 9-4
Commonwealth Cup: 16-1
Venetian Sun
5-2
Commonwealth Cup: 8-1
Coppull
4-1
Commonwealth Cup: 14-1
Night Raider
7-2
King Charles III Stakes: 16-1
American Affair
7-1
King Charles III Stakes: 20-1
Jakajaro
8-1
King Charles III Stakes: 33-1
Asfoora
9-1
King Charles III Stakes: 8-1
Saxon Street
8-11
Derby: 20-1
Earth Shot
11-8
Oaks: 16-1
Readers of my Weekender column will know I'm keen to take early prices on Coppull, American Affair and Saxon Street.
We'll find out if those decisions were magical or moronic later on!
Market movers
Division (2.58 Haydock)
9-4 from 11-4
Comanche Brave (3.05 Curragh)
11-4 from 4-1
Brilliant Star (3.10 Goodwood)
7-4 from 3-1
Night Raider (3.30 Haydock)
7-2 from 5-1
Gstaad (3.40 Curragh)
1-3 from 4-9
Non-runners
Curragh
3.05 Marvelman
5.55 Will You Stop
Haydock
2.20 St Anton, Lightning Thunder, Winding Stream
3.30 First Instinct
4.05 Zinc White
4.40 Akirra
Goodwood
1.25 Rogue Messiah
2.00 Oratorical
4.20 Finalise, Chilli Queen
Recent trend
Adding that photo of Field Of Gold to the first post reminded me what a familiar path the hot favourite Gstaad will be treading.
In the last four years, three winners had finished second in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Native Trail, Rosallion and Field Of Gold all went from agony on the Rowley Mile to glory at the Curragh.
This year, Gstaad is a 4-9 chance to join them on the honor roll. Is he a good thing or could he be vulnerable?
Welcome
Good morning and welcome along to this morning's blog.
We have an excellent afternoon of racing approaching, including the Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40).
There will also be clues for Royal Ascot at Haydock and the Derby at Goodwood.
Ground news, market movers and key non-runner news will be on the way very shortly.