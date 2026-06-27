Hong Kong superstar unlikely to head to Royal Ascot next year

Saffie Osborne: heads to Newcastle for some good chances Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was at this meeting 12 months ago when Saffie Osborne landed her third Group 3 in Britain with Diligent Harry in the Chipchase Stakes.

She's back for more and has some good chances on the card. Let's assess her rides.

1.40 – Room Service

New to Jamie Osborne, but holds some good form – finishing fourth behind Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony at Haydock last year.

2.10 – Diligent Harry

Won this race last year and has been in good form for Clive Cox this season. Big chance.

3.15 - Asgard's Captain

A winner at Newmarket in May, he has won three times at this track. Needs to prove himself over this trip.

3.45 – Rapper's Delight

Mixed performances in Dubai, but won on the all-weather at Southwell last year.

4.23 - Knock Three Times

Finished second on both starts, but looks a smart filly. The drop to five furlongs should help.