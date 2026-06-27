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Saturday racing: support for all-weather specialist on Northumberland Plate undercard - plus Ka Ying Rising camp rule out Royal Ascot
Summary
- EIGHT races live on ITV from Newcastle and York
- £150,000 Northumberland Plate is the feature in the north east
- Group 1 Pretty Polly headlines the action in Ireland
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- EIGHT races live on ITV from Newcastle and York
- £150,000 Northumberland Plate is the feature in the north east
- Group 1 Pretty Polly headlines the action in Ireland
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Hong Kong superstar unlikely to head to Royal Ascot next year
A bit of unfortunate news to bring you.
The team behind Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising has all but ruled out their participation at next year's Royal Ascot.
The royal track is believed to be very keen on luring the 21-time winner over for next year's meeting, but connections of Ka Ying Rising have said 'it's not even up for debate' due to the prize-money.
Read more about this here.
Rating Saffie Osborne's chances
It was at this meeting 12 months ago when Saffie Osborne landed her third Group 3 in Britain with Diligent Harry in the Chipchase Stakes.
She's back for more and has some good chances on the card. Let's assess her rides.
1.40 – Room Service
New to Jamie Osborne, but holds some good form – finishing fourth behind Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony at Haydock last year.
2.10 – Diligent Harry
Won this race last year and has been in good form for Clive Cox this season. Big chance.
3.15 - Asgard's Captain
A winner at Newmarket in May, he has won three times at this track. Needs to prove himself over this trip.
3.45 – Rapper's Delight
Mixed performances in Dubai, but won on the all-weather at Southwell last year.
4.23 - Knock Three Times
Finished second on both starts, but looks a smart filly. The drop to five furlongs should help.
Support continues for Group 3 winner
Diligent Harry has been backed to follow up last year's winning performance in today's Group 3 Chipchase Stakes.
The Clive Cox-trained eight-year-old, who is again ridden by Saffie Osborne, saves his best efforts for the all-weather, and he is now 11-4 (from 7-2) with bet365 to repeat last year's success.
A two-time winner on the all-weather already this year, Diligent Harry was a close fourth in the Group 2 Minster Stakes at York last time out.
Wiltshire, Poborus and Poet Master are also being backed in the betting.
Will one of the Northumberland Plate gambles land?
Anyway, back to the racing today.
The £150,000 Northumberland Plate is today's main event at Newcastle, as a full field of 20 head to post in the Jenningsbet-sponsored handicap.
There have been two massive gambles in the last few days.
The Richard Hughes-trained Circus Of Rome has been backed into 5-1 favourite (from 20s) this week, while Brian Ellison's Saint Etienne is now a general 11-1 (from 50s).
Both trainers won the race in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Will one of them be lucky again this year?
Three Lions prepare for final group game
As well as a busy day of racing, we have England's final group game with Panama to look forward to.
After a below-par performance against Ghana during the week, the Three Lions will bid to return to winning ways and seal their place in the World Cup last 32.
Three points for Thomas Tuchel's side tonight will guarantee them top spot in Group L.
We've put together a stacked preview for you, featuring predictions, odds and team news for tonight's game, which kicks off at 10pm.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog.
I hope you're keeping cool and hydrated in the heatwave we have been hit with this week.
I warn you, though, today is going to be just as hot, both on and off the track, so stick with us and we'll help you get through the day with some brilliant racing.
It's Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle. We have Group 1 action at the Curragh. There is also a Group 3 at York. Chester also stages a good card. Let's get into it.
As always, get in touch with your thoughts and views – liveblog@racingpost.com