Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
09:30 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
09:30 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down

Saturday racing: support for all-weather specialist on Northumberland Plate undercard - plus Ka Ying Rising camp rule out Royal Ascot

Summary
author image
Lambourn correspondent
iconCopy
Summary

Hong Kong superstar unlikely to head to Royal Ascot next year

Ka Ying Rising attracted record betting turnover for World Pool at Sha Tin on Sunday
Ka Ying Rising: unlikely to head to Royal Ascot next yearCredit: Wallace Yeung

A bit of unfortunate news to bring you.

The team behind Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising has all but ruled out their participation at next year's Royal Ascot.

The royal track is believed to be very keen on luring the 21-time winner over for next year's meeting, but connections of Ka Ying Rising have said 'it's not even up for debate' due to the prize-money.

Read more about this here.

Rating Saffie Osborne's chances

Saffie Osborne: heads to Newcastle for some good chances
Saffie Osborne: heads to Newcastle for some good chancesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was at this meeting 12 months ago when Saffie Osborne landed her third Group 3 in Britain with Diligent Harry in the Chipchase Stakes. 

She's back for more and has some good chances on the card. Let's assess her rides.

1.40 – Room Service

New to Jamie Osborne, but holds some good form – finishing fourth behind Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony at Haydock last year.

2.10 – Diligent Harry

Won this race last year and has been in good form for Clive Cox this season. Big chance.

3.15 - Asgard's Captain

A winner at Newmarket in May, he has won three times at this track. Needs to prove himself over this trip.

3.45 – Rapper's Delight

Mixed performances in Dubai, but won on the all-weather at Southwell last year.

4.23 - Knock Three Times

Finished second on both starts, but looks a smart filly. The drop to five furlongs should help.

Support continues for Group 3 winner

Diligent Harry made all under Saffie Osborne
Diligent Harry: won last year's Chipchase StakesCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Diligent Harry has been backed to follow up last year's winning performance in today's Group 3 Chipchase Stakes.

The Clive Cox-trained eight-year-old, who is again ridden by Saffie Osborne, saves his best efforts for the all-weather, and he is now 11-4 (from 7-2) with bet365 to repeat last year's success.

A two-time winner on the all-weather already this year, Diligent Harry was a close fourth in the Group 2 Minster Stakes at York last time out. 

Wiltshire, Poborus and Poet Master are also being backed in the betting.

Will one of the Northumberland Plate gambles land?

Richard Hughes and Brian Ellison target more Northumberland Plate success
Richard Hughes and Brian Ellison target more Northumberland Plate success

Anyway, back to the racing today. 

The £150,000 Northumberland Plate is today's main event at Newcastle, as a full field of 20 head to post in the Jenningsbet-sponsored handicap.

There have been two massive gambles in the last few days. 

The Richard Hughes-trained Circus Of Rome has been backed into 5-1 favourite (from 20s) this week, while Brian Ellison's Saint Etienne is now a general 11-1 (from 50s). 

Both trainers won the race in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Will one of them be lucky again this year?

Three Lions prepare for final group game

As well as a busy day of racing, we have England's final group game with Panama to look forward to.

After a below-par performance against Ghana during the week, the Three Lions will bid to return to winning ways and seal their place in the World Cup last 32.

Three points for Thomas Tuchel's side tonight will guarantee them top spot in Group L.

We've put together a stacked preview for you, featuring predictions, odds and team news for tonight's game, which kicks off at 10pm.

Good morning!

Calling The Wind lands the Northumberland Plate in front of packed stands
The Northumberland Plate is today's headline act at NewcastleCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog.

I hope you're keeping cool and hydrated in the heatwave we have been hit with this week.

I warn you, though, today is going to be just as hot, both on and off the track, so stick with us and we'll help you get through the day with some brilliant racing.

It's Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle. We have Group 1 action at the Curragh. There is also a Group 3 at York. Chester also stages a good card. Let's get into it. 

As always, get in touch with your thoughts and views – liveblog@racingpost.com