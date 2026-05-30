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Saturday LIVE: Oaks confirmations revealed at midday - plus all the key updates and market movers for this afternoon's racing
Summary
- NINE races on ITV from Beverley, Carlisle and Chester
- The Group 3 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (3.10) headlines Carlisle's fixture
- The Listed Achilles Stakes (2.33) and Silver Bowl Handicap (3.45) also feature on the card
- Confirmations for the Betfred Oaks and the rest of Epsom's Friday card are revealed at noon
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- NINE races on ITV from Beverley, Carlisle and Chester
- The Group 3 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (3.10) headlines Carlisle's fixture
- The Listed Achilles Stakes (2.33) and Silver Bowl Handicap (3.45) also feature on the card
- Confirmations for the Betfred Oaks and the rest of Epsom's Friday card are revealed at noon
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Can shrewd tipster Harry Wilson find another Saturday winner?
Red-hot judge Harry Wilson fired in a 9-2 winner on ITV last weekend, and he returns with his selections for today's action.
In the feature race, Group 3 Betway Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes at Carlisle (3.10), he makes a case for Coedana.
He says: "Estrange is the clear pick on figures and could be hard to beat provided the ground isn't too quick, but I'd rather take a chance on Coedana, who did remarkably well to finish second in a Listed race last time as she was poorly positioned given how the race was run. She's improving with each start and has more to offer."
Read Harry's remaining tips for the ITV action here.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to another busy Saturday.
The temperatures around Britain might not be as high as they have been in recent days, but it is still a warm one out there, and it is expected to heat up on the track with plenty of intriguing contests.
We have NINE races on ITV this afternoon, with coverage from Beverley, Carlisle and Chester, so stick with us as we bring you all you need to know throughout the day.
As always, your views and opinions matter. Get in touch via email - liveblog@racingpost.com