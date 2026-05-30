Can shrewd tipster Harry Wilson find another Saturday winner?

Ed Bethell: trains Harry's selection Coedana in the Group 3 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Red-hot judge Harry Wilson fired in a 9-2 winner on ITV last weekend, and he returns with his selections for today's action.

In the feature race, Group 3 Betway Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes at Carlisle (3.10 ), he makes a case for Coedana .

He says: "Estrange is the clear pick on figures and could be hard to beat provided the ground isn't too quick, but I'd rather take a chance on Coedana, who did remarkably well to finish second in a Listed race last time as she was poorly positioned given how the race was run. She's improving with each start and has more to offer."

Read Harry's remaining tips for the ITV action here .