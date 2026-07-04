Ryan Moore pinpoints the colt 'on an upward curve' who will be Constitution River's biggest danger

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Ryan Moore is looking forward to his ride on French Derby winner Constitution River in Saturday's £1 million Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and believes his biggest threat could come from Hawk Mountain , who finished just three-quarters of a length behind him at Chantilly.

Moore praised Constitution River's progressive profile and is confident the switch from Chantilly to Sandown will hold no fears for the Wootton Bassett colt. He also revealed the colt has come out of his Prix du Jockey Club victory in excellent shape.

Moore identified stablemate Hawk Mountain as the chief danger among four likely challengers. Outside of Ballydoyle, he also highlighted A Boy Named Susie , who emerged from the French Derby with plenty of credit after catching the eye with a strong finishing effort.

Moore returns victorious on Constitution River at Chantilly: he believes the form of the French Derby could hold up at Sandown

"He's a high-class colt," said Moore in his World Pool blog. "All in all, I think my horse is very exciting and I'm looking forward to getting back on him. Going from Chantilly to Sandown should be straightforward; we did it with St Mark's Basilica a few years ago.

"There are four likely challengers who are all capable of improving, of which Hawk Mountain, in my eyes, is his biggest danger.

"Hawk Mountain finished three-quarters of a length behind Constitution River in France. He was a Group 1 winner last season and has started this season well by winning the Derby Trial at Chantilly. He's on an upward curve and has improved with each run."

With quick ground expected at Sandown, Moore has no concerns about the conditions for Constitution River.

"They gave the ground as good in France, but it was on the quick side, and it was quick ground when he won around Chester in a good time, so the ground on Saturday doesn't concern me."

Ryan Moore on the rest of the Eclipse field

Moore told World Pool: “A Boy Named Susie finished fourth in the French Derby and was a big eyecatcher. He was drawn badly that day and went back but finished the race really well. I think he's only ever won once, but he's mixed it with all the good horses already in his career. He looks a horse that can improve on what he's done.

“Gethin has only had six starts and ran very well when second to Ombudsman last time in the Brigadier Gerard, but he was receiving 7lb. We know he handles the track, but he would need to improve on what he's done. He could well do that as a lightly raced horse.

Gethin (left) is just denied by Ombudsman over course and distance in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes Credit: Getty Images

“Saddadd is an improved horse this year. He was a good winner over course and distance at the start of the season before running a very good race at the Curragh. He's a half-brother to Almaqam and is two from two at Sandown."

Of the two outsiders in the field, Moore expects them to fulfil pacemaking duties: “Flushing Meadows and King’s Gambit are probably in here to ensure a true test.”

Who else does Ryan Moore ride at Sandown on Saturday?

1m Coral Challenge Handicap

Moore's biggest-priced runner on the card. Liberty Lane has often been at his best with more cut in the ground and is unlikely to be seen to best effect on this quicker surface.

His latest run saw him finish 13 lengths behind Sallaal, who returned to win Friday's Gala Stakes, and this Karl Burke-trained gelding now drops back to a mile for the first time in over a year, which adds another question mark.

1m Coral Distaff Listed Race

Moore takes the ride aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Sacred Ground for the first time.

Despite showing plenty of ability, Sacred Ground has proved a difficult horse to win with since making a successful debut, often finding ways to get beaten. This Kingman filly drops back to a mile for the first time this season, a move that could suit after weakening late on in her recent starts.

1m2f Coral Free Rewards Shaker Handicap

Moore also takes the ride for the first time aboard Sean Woods' Loblolly, an Invincible Spirit colt who is stepped up to ten furlongs for the first time.

He has produced two encouraging efforts at Sandown on his last two starts, finishing behind smart rivals The Joker and Law Court. He has shaped as though this step up in trip could unlock further improvement and looks capable of taking another step forward.

1m2f Coral Celebrating 100 Years Handicap

This Blue Point gelding was well backed at York last time and duly justified the market support under Ryan Moore. He had previously caught the eye with a strong finishing effort, prompting a step up to nine furlongs, which brought about further improvement.

This Andrew Balding-trained horse is stepped up again to ten furlongs here, and on the evidence of his last two runs, there is every reason to believe the extra distance will suit. He looks set to go off at short odds and will be fancied to follow up.

Read more here

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