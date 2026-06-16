Ryan Moore is the king of Royal Ascot - so can his son Toby follow in his footsteps in the Hunt Cup?

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Toby Moore gets his first riding experience at Royal Ascot when he partners the Jack Channon-trained Excellent Believe in Wednesday's Royal Hunt Cup (5.00) with his dad Ryan Moore among the opposing riders at a meeting where he thrives.

Ryan Moore is the dominant Royal Ascot jockey among the active riders, starting this week's meeting with 92 winners, whereas his son Toby took his first rides under rules last October.

Toby Moore has had one previous ride at the Berkshire track and has won on two of his last three mounts, while he is a perfect one from one for Channon.

Toby Moore, pictured with dad Ryan, at Newmarket last October Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Excellent Believe has won his only start in handicap company and has run with credit in two starts in Listed company this campaign.

Channon said: "Any weight back you can get in these handicaps always makes a difference and he'll be running off nearly bottom weight because of it.

"Toby's a promising young kid. He's got a long way to go, but he's done well so far and he only has to go in a straight line for this race."

Ryan Moore will ride the Terry Kent-trained Erzindjan for the first time in the race. The eight-year-old put up his best performance for his current stable when winning the Suffolk Stakes at Newmarket's Guineas festival last month.

It is Ryan Moore's first ride for the yard in a race he has won once, on GM Hopkins for John Gosden in 2015.

Tipster view

By Jonathan Pearson, Racing Post Ratings

Excellent Believe ran very well over in Ireland last time, finishing behind a good horse of Paddy Twomey's in Catalina Delcarpio.

His best effort last year was a second to Zeus Olympios in Group company at Haydock and there was encouragement to take from how he finished off his race last time. It looked an ideal prep for the Royal Hunt Cup and Toby Moore claims a valuable 7lb.

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